“Back to school” efforts have been intensified and complicated given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All school staff have been busy addressing the “typical” school start up tasks as well as the additional preparations necessary to address school “Re-entry” aligned with COVID-19 guidance. Time for professional development was allotted to assist each department and every employee in their role for carrying out safety protocols aligned with Re-entry. In addition, Marion County teachers and support personnel have used preparation days to keenly focus on the instruction and the emotional well-being of our students. All the while, we sustain a heightened awareness to monitoring the status of our county’s COVID-19 diagnosis numbers.
Marion County School’s Curriculum and Instruction Department has remained dedicated to securing research-proven instructional materials to meet the WV standards and the unique learning characteristics of our Marion County learners. Given the emphasis on the combination of in-person and distance learning opportunities, the C&I Department has trained teachers in the use of applications and teaching strategies along with our usual curriculum to help with this transition. Please visit marionboe.com and Marion County Schools, WV Facebook page for some videos on “Re-entry.”
Teachers being aware of the concern that a gap in learning may have occurred for some students during the remote period of instruction, will use screeners to identify needed skill development. Pre-requisite skills will be targeted to aid in focusing the curriculum for what is considered most essential.
We, as a school system, recognize our responsibility to support students’ emotional wellness, as well as their academic growth. Over 150 days have passed since our students have been in school. Our students’ school and home routines have likely been altered. Social distancing from friends, and recreational limitations have impacted our students’ typical engagement in social activities that support emotional wellbeing.
To address the social and emotional health of our students, school counselors will support faculty and parents in practicing Marion County’s 3Rs and an S:
We will work with faculty to REASSURE students that they are loved, safe and remind them that it is the adults’ job to ensure their safety. We will maintain ROUTINES to provide students with a sense of safety and predictability. We will provide a safe place for students to talk about their feelings and to learn REGULATION strategies for calming. Counselors are using recently obtained grant money to build trauma-sensitive mental health spaces for students when they need to take a mental health break. And finally, we will provide opportunities for SOCIAL CONNECTION while social distancing.
We continue to be mindful of the seriousness of the COVID-19 health concerns. The ongoing communication between the school system and the Marion County Health Department is strong and essential.
Schools do not exist in isolation. The community data is reflected in the school re-entry metrics that defines the operation of the schools. All school-related activities are directed by the map posted at wvde.us/reentrymetrics.
I wish everyone a safe, learning engaged school year.
