Good morning Mannington! People say that warmer weather is on the way. Yes, the nice weather means more work to keep lawns looking nice and I must say Mannington residents are doing just that. I noticed on a short trip through town that a lot of mowing is being done and everything looks so pretty, even the dandelions. May is always a busy time in the area. Yard Sale, clean-up days, canoe race and the barbecue event, so much to look forward to in the next month.
Enjoy the warmer weather that we are to have and have a great week. Remember those who might need some help, take care and stay safe.
Canoe race
The Annual Joel McCann Memorial Canoe Race is planned for Saturday, May 1. It is so good to have this event happening after it had to be cancelled last year due to the pandemic. The event will begin at Hough Park in Mannington with registration beginning at 8 a.m. The first participant will go in the water at 9 a.m. The entry fee is $10 per person. All boating laws must be followed. Life jackets are required during the race and there must be a whistle in every vessel.
The categories are Kayak (16 and over) Kayak (15 and under) Double Canoe (Adult/Adult) (Adult/Youth), (Youth/Youth). The awards and picnic will be held at the Farmington Volunteer Fire Department after the race. Remember that life jackets and whistle are required.
If you are not taking part, come out to watch, follow the racers and cheer on your favorite! Good luck to all, be careful and stay safe. The Flood Date is Saturday, May 8 at the same times.
Thank you
Mannington Main Street would like to say Thank You to MCPARC for the grant money to do restoration work on the Rail Trail through town. A little work needs to be done each year to keep the trail in good condition for those who enjoy this walking trail. They would also like to thank the city employees who provided the labor to complete the work. You are greatly appreciated.
Citywide yard sale
Many folks already have yard sale items boxed and ready for the Citywide Yard Sale. Others know what they want to set out to get rid of, and we are off and getting ready for one of the biggest one-day events in spring in Mannington. The 2021 Citywide Yard Sale is Saturday, May 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There are guidelines that need to be followed and everyone has had to follow them now for some time and it is just expected that everyone knows to wear a mask and social distance. So, for those who like to shop yard sales mark this date on your calendar and for those who have items they no longer use get ready for the big day. Happy yard “saleing.”
Window sale
Would you like to have a memento from Mannington High School? Are you looking for old windows for a project? Well, why not check out the windows that will be for sale Saturday, May 1 at Mannington Middle School. The windows are the old ones that were replaced, and are the ones that were there when it was the high school. They are being sold by the PTO and it is first come, first served. This sale will be held on the day of the Citywide Yard Sale. There are about 200 for sale. The sizes are 2 pane, 30X33” for $10; 6 pane- 20X49” for $20; 9 pane – 40X47”for $300; 12 pane 50X52” for $50.
Farmer’s Market
The 2nd Annual Farmer’s Market will be held again this summer and the first one will be held on Saturday, May 8. The set-up time is 8 a.m. and then will be open from 9 a.m. to noon. This market is open to craft vendors, as well as those who have vegetables and fruits in season. It will be held in Trader’s Ally just a last year. There is a fee of $100 and for information please contact Lora at 304-534-0942. Masks are required and COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
Spring Cleanup Day
The City of Mannington will hold a Spring Cleanup Day on Saturday, May 22. Two large dumpsters will be placed at 406 High St., close to where the school buses park at the end of Virginia Avenue from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until the dumpsters are full. This will give residents a chance to get rid of unwanted household items that are not typically taken in their regular trash collection. However, freon-based and large appliances, as well as tires, automobile batteries, computers, televisions, mattresses and domestic garbage will not be allowed. Use of the dumpsters is limited to Mannington residents only and a water stub must be shown to prove residency. Contractors are prohibited from using the dumpsters. There will be a city employee with the dumpster all day to make sure these guidelines are followed.
Congratulations
We want to say congratulations to the North Marion High School Girls Basketball team. They had a great year after it finally started and even with the late start and virus problems will still had a great record and returned to competition in the state tournament in Charleston this week. So, we wish them luck and also let them know that we are so very proud of them as winners and great young ladies.
Smokin’ on the Buffalo
The Smokin’ on the Buffalo BBQ Brawl has returned. It was another event that was cancelled last spring due to the pandemic. The date has been set for May 14, 15, and 16. It was will held at the Mannington District Fair Ground and Hough Park. There are several professional teams that have registered to take part, as well as backyard grillers. Vendors have also registered to sell food and also some craft vendors. It will be a time to come out to see how barbecue is done and to sample some of the product. There are still plans to be finalized. This will be a great time for the competitive grillers to get back to doing what they love. Plan to come by to see what this event is all about. There will be more details about events at a later date.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
