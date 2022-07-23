Greetings from Cedar Lakes!
What a week it has been. A wet, hot, wonderful week. We started out with two bus loads of high school students driving through a storm on Route 50 to their destination, and ended the week around a bonfire as a genuine band of friends.
If you ever have a chance to chaperone an organization, whether you’re a parent or not, don’t turn it down. It wasn’t just a field show that came together before my eyes. I’ve been fortunate to be in a room with seven freshman ladies and take in the experience through them. The work that they have put in in the last seven days would blow your mind. (And it did so to quite a few new members!)
Although they’re ready to be home in their own beds (and refrigerators), these kids have had an awesome time being pushed to be the best that we know they can be fun and when we get off the bus this afternoon I’m sure quite a few might be surprised at how homesick they are for band camp. Be sure to come out this season and see us under the Friday night lights and stadiums around West Virginia as they entertain and compete as your Husky Marching Band and Guard. PS, their rendition of Moon River is dreamy.
Around town
Just because I’ve not been around town doesn’t mean I’m not privy to what’s going on in farmer country. FHI has been gearing up for Homecoming 2022. Becky & Mike Opron are dedicating a large window in their shop at the old Toothman Hardware to Farmington memorabilia. If you’d like to let them borrow some precious pieces to display please bring it (with your name on it somewhere please) to the old Toothman’s Hardware store today from 10 a.m. till noon. You can also contact them to make arrangements. Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry will be in the area soon. On Thursday, Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at North Marion High. Food donation boxes will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. A very happy anniversary to Ron and Sue Morris and also Meredith and Rudy Banick who celebrate this week.
Birthdays
Very Happy Birthday wishes this week to Brittany Martino-Weinhardt, Bev Miller, John Billie, Kevin Cook, Amanda Andrick, Lexie Roach, Angie Glasscock, Rose Menas, Brandon Martino, Janice Cowart, Amy Cosco, Martha Sweet, Marjorie Tennant, Reese Morris, Carol Root and Jared Aloi.
School news
Families: Marion County Schools announced that for the 2022-23 school year they will be participating in the Community Eligibility Provision. What this means is that every student in Marion County can eat both breakfast and lunch every day at no cost. It is not necessary to complete a school meals application this year. If you have any questions, please contact the Child Nutrition Office at 304-367-2106. North Marion High is looking for someone to fill some big shoes as the Husky mascot. If your pride is bigger and rowdier than the rest stop by Monday, Aug. 1 at 11 a.m. and show your school spirit. Candidates must be a senior and have a 2.0 GPA as well as a completed athletic packet which can be found on the North Marion information website.
100 Year Celebration
Current and past members are invited to the celebration of the Feast Day of St. Peter this Sunday, July 24 at the parish on Mill Street. Holy Mass is at 11 a.m. followed by a picnic. This will begin the 100th year anniversary as a parish celebration. The parish will provide meats, drinks, paper products while parish members should choose a covered dish based on the alphabetized list. Last names a through G will bring vegetables, H through M desserts and N through Z salads.
Final thoughts
Upon my return I will be in the office this week from Tuesday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.. You are welcome to contact me in the office via phone at 304–3 67–2527 or via email SCummons@timeswv.com. Have a great week farmers and I will see you at my regular scheduled Friday slot next week!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.