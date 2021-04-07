Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is well and enjoying these warmer temperatures and longer sunlit days. I think we will have an “Easter snow” on Thursday according to the weatherman, but Easter Sunday is supposed to be nice, let’s hope.
This message is for all high school seniors graduating from one of the high schools in Marion County in May 2021. The Coach Ricky Suba Pay It Forward Scholarship is now taking applications. The student can get the application and information from their counselors office or message Crystal Suba Oliver or Bryanna Oliver via FaceBook. There is a deadline for this so please get applications in ASAP. College is just around the corner so don’t miss out on this or any scholarship that may be available.
If you missed your chance at getting Girl Scout cookies, you’ve eaten or given them all away give me a call, I have plenty. A box of cookies might be a nice addition to an Easter basket, I know my kids always liked getting their favorite.
The 6th annual “Strikeout Cancer” event will be held May 15 from Noon-3 p.m. at the Fairmont bowling alley. The proceeds from this event will benefit the “kicken cancer” Relay for Life team. Come out and support a good cause and have fun. The cost is $15 per person, spectators $5. Teams can have up to 5 people. There will be unlimited bowling, free shoe rental, food and more. RSVP to John Satterfield at 304-657-9265 or go to Facebook M essenger by May 10.
Mark your calendar for this event on May 22 from 9 a.m.-Noon. It’s the rabies clinic held at the PawPaw Park sponsored by the Rivesville Parent Youth Organization. I’m pretty sure there will be a lot of happy people because last year’s event was canceled due to COVID. It is also time to get those park reservations in, you want to get them in as early as you can to make sure you get the date you want for that special occasion. I have a feeling dates could fill up fast after not being able to have things last year. For any questions on either of these give Richard Conrad a call at 304-278-2642.
I would like to send out birthday wishes to Barry Bledsoe, Heather Hershman Snoderly, Stephanie Wilson, Teresa Wright, Cheryl Meredith, Ashley Rich. Hope everyone had/has a great day.
I would like to send condolences out to my brother, family and friends of my sister-in-law Shari Loughery who passed away in her sleep recently. Such a shock and gone too soon at the age of 57. Life is hard to understand sometimes.
I must say I’m happy to be receiving upcoming event information. Whatever the event is please be safe so we can continue enjoying all the special activities. Call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith@yahoo.com.
Please remember as the weather gets nicer there will be more kids out playing, drive safe we love our kids!
I’ve been waiting several months to say this “Let’s Go Bucs!”
