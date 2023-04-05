Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and enjoying these beautiful days.
Don’t forget there is still time to sign up as a write-in for the upcoming town election. Stop in at town hall and see Eraina for all the details.
Holy Week Church Services
April 6: Maundy Thursday service will be held at Highlawns United Methodist Church at 7 p.m., the church is located on Paw Paw Avenue in Rivesville.
April 9: Easter Sunrise will be held at 7 a.m. at Highlawns United Methodist Church.
Shepherd’s Love Food Pantry distribution will be held on April 22 between 9:30 and 11 a.m. Please arrive before 11 a.m. If in need of an emergency food basket please contact Gary at 304-534-2950 or Bob at 304-278-7550.
An Easter and Mother’s Day Craft show will be held on Saturday, April 8 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the YWCA located at 2019 Pleasant Valley Rd. The Easter Bunny will be present and also an Easter Egg hunt for the children. All proceeds will go to the Monongah Christmas Light and Community funds.
Don’t forget the Coach Ricky Suba drive through pasta dinner being held on April 16 from 12-4 p.m. at the Rivesville Community Building. Contact Crystal Suba Oliver via FaceBook to reserve your ticket, there will be a limited number of meals available at the door.
Birthday wishes
Nick Hipps(my great nephew) love you, Danielle Underwood, Candy Weese, Lauronza Harmon, Denise Morris, Ruth Smedley, Mikey Parker, Heather Snoderly.
Anniversary wishes
John and Rhonda Satterfield and Josh and Jana Owens. Wishing both of these couples many more years of love, health and happiness.
Condolences
Thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Betty Taylor.
I would like to remind everyone the kids will be on break April 6-14, so please drive carefully, more kids will be out playing.
If you have news you’d like to share call me at 304-777-0540 or email me roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Until next time drive safe, we love our kids.
Let’s gooo Bucs!
I would like to wish everyone a very happy and blessed Easter; spend time with the ones you love and take the time to remember the reason for this holiday.
