The gospel song “His Eye Is on the Sparrow” is encouraged by the words of David in the Psalms and Jesus in the Gospel of Matthew in the Bible: “I will instruct thee and teach thee in the way which thou shalt go: I will guide thee with mine eye (Psalm 32:8). “Look at the birds of the air; they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they?” (Matthew 6:26) and “Are not two sparrows sold for a farthing? and one of them shall not fall on the ground without your Father. But the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Fear ye not therefore, ye are of more value than many sparrows” (Matthew 10:29–31). The first verse and chorus are as follows:
Why should I feel discouraged, why should the shadows come,
Why should my heart be lonely, and long for heaven and home,
When Jesus is my portion? My constant friend is He:
His eye is on the sparrow, and I know He watches me;
His eye is on the sparrow, and I know He watches me.
I sing because I’m happy,
I sing because I’m free,
For His eye is on the sparrow,
And I know He watches me.
In Luke 12:4-7, Jesus told His followers not to worry about those who can harm them because God is sequentially in control. God cares deeply for His children when they experience pain and suffering. The God who keeps the solar system in sync is the same God that’s aware of a lowly sparrow when it falls to the ground. God is even more aware of what most would consider a minuscule event, how much more is He aware of the concerns of His children?
As Jesus said, “You are of more value than many sparrows.” As for your value, Jesus gave His life to save you from sin and eternal separation from God. He cares so much for you He even knows how many hairs are on your head.
You can rest assured knowing that God’s caring eye is watching over you.
Take notice that the commandment “Do not worry about your life” comes right after Jesus said “You cannot serve God and mammon” (Matthew 6:24). After all, does your trust rest in God or in mammon? You are simply not trusting God when you are worrying.
Shortly after this commandment, Jesus reminded His disciples that God cares for even the least in creation, the birds of the air and the lilies of the field, so surely God would care to a greater degree for His followers. As Christians, we should focus our attention on deepening our relationship with God.
God will provide for you. He will give you a clear understanding of His provision today. There is no time for worrying if you truly trust God.
Once again, you can rest assured that His eye is on the sparrow and you can be certain that He is watching over you.
