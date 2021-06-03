Good morning Mannington!
Hope everyone had a great Memorial Day weekend. The weather was not the best, but it was still a nice time to get together with family and remember why we have this holiday. How many folks had to turn on their furnace this week? So many thought it was summer, but then there were those who just could not take the cool temperature.
Signs that being able to be out are getting better. You do not have to go just to the drive -up window at First Exchange Bank. The lobby is now open. They announced last week that the Senior Centers would be opening this week also. There is also talk about opening the pool. More information concerning that later. So, a few places are opening that had not been open for so many months.
Hope everyone has a great week. Remember to take care of yourself and each other and stay safe.
Historical Society
This is another first. The West Augusta Historical Society will be holding a “yard sale” in the basement of the Museum at 917 East Main St. in the Wilson School Museum, across the street from the Dollar General Store on Saturday, June 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is available behind the museum. This group has not had a sale for at least a year, so they may have some really great treasurers. Plan to stop by to see and support the Historical Society. For information, please contact Reita at 304-986-1252 or Olive Marie at 304-986-2647.
Big Momma Pizzeria
Congratulations to Big Momma Pizzeria, located on East Main Street in Mannington. We have watched as their new building was constructed and the outside that is now finished. It looked so nice, but very little work continued. Of course, they could not serve inside anyway. Then the front paving was started and completed and this week, some of us tried to order food and guess what, they were closed, just so they could move to the new building. I saw someone else that did not know they were closed, they parked and went to the door to go inside to order. Congratulations on getting moved to your new building, it looks so nice and inviting. If you do not know about their new building, it is just down the street from where they were located. Stop in to see the new building.
Farmer’s Market
The Farmer’s Market will open again on Saturday, June 5, with set-up beginning at 8 a.m. The Market will open for business at 90 a.m. Thank you to those folks who attended the market last week, and also sorry that some of the vendors did not show up. It was cold and wet and some just did not come out.
The weather should be much nicer this weekend and vendors will be back. Do you like fresh made Kettle Corn? Well, this is one of the items that will be available each week. Then there are the many “sweet” items that are for sale as well as fresh homemade bread. Think about coming down to the market for items for breakfast. Some early fresh garden vegetables are also available. This may change some each week, depending on what is available. Homemade lotions and soaps may also be available. Crafters are also displaying wooden decorative items.
Farm fresh brown eggs are available also. Do you have a dog that likes treats? Check out the ones that are available at the Women’s Club booth. Women’s Club also has a raffle each week. Each week there could be something different. If you are interested in setting up a booth contact Lora at 304-534-0942. Area residents plan to come out to support the different vendors and also the Women’s Club for sponsoring the event.
Father’s Day give away
The Mannington Volunteer Fire Department is selling tickets for a Bass Pro Shop $300 gift card. Tickets are $1 each and the drawing will be held June 18. Tickets may be purchased from any firefighter.
Rymer Cemetery
Mowing and spring cleanup has begun at area small cemeteries. The Rymer Cemetery was cleaned and mowing was done and ready for Memorial Day. To keep these small cemeteries looking nice during the summer, funds are needed to pay someone to do the work. If you have loved ones buried at the Rymer Cemetery and wish to make a donation please send to Judy Carson, 411 West Main St., Mannington, WV 26582. Any and all donations are greatly appreciated.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
