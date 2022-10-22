As the October skies call many of us to pause and look at the artwork inspired by the changing of the leaves before us in West Virginia, I cannot help but think of the wonder in the classroom and the inspiration for community service in our youth of Marion County Schools.
Many would look at fall and focus on their apprehension of the coming chill of the winter months and the bitterness, depression, and isolation that often comes with it for a large group of individuals. As our hallways and classrooms are peppered with images of leaves and apples and trees, there is a message of resiliency, support, and transition for growth. There are many lessons inspired by October’s Fall.
Take Nancy Byrd Turner’s poem “Dancing Leaves,” overhead recently in a Marion County Schools classroom. It is not unlike so many pieces of literature that students read as they prepare for a pumpkin drop or to visit a pumpkin farm on a field trip to apply skills learned in reading, science, and math this time of year.
“The little autumn leaves,
Shabby and frayed and thin,
Get up beneath November skies
And dance before the wind.
They dance before the wind
That hurled them from their place,
But could not blow their anners down
Nor ruin their April grace.
They curtsy without fear,
And circle at his feet;
They whirl in many a lovely dance,
All beautiful and fleet.
High-hearted, brave they move,
Daring his might breath;
Intrepid to the end, they tell
Their disregard of death.
Here is our lesson, Heart;
Let neither loss nor grief
Nor even death find us at last
Less valiant than a leaf.
This month, Marion County Schools took Turner’s message to heart as “brave they move” and in mighty fashion students and staff observed Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Beyond wearing the symbolic pink and ribbons throughout the county for the 287,850 new cases of breast cancer that will be diagnosed in 2022, student athletes, organizations, and staff raised money for research to not only support their own teachers and family members but invoke a healing process.
Marion County student groups also inspired and supported Domestic Violence Month in October as counselors and staff raised awareness for the more than one in four women who are affected by domestic violence and 43 million who experience long term psychological aggression by an intimate partner in their lifetime, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The collecting of supplies for local HOPE Inc. Task Force for Domestic Violence and awareness campaigns throughout the county help students, their peers, and colleagues as they summon power as victims are “daring his might breath” and “curtsy without fear” in the words of Turner’s poem.
Perhaps my favorite season of the year, Fall brings memories of days when I taught Robert Frost’s poem “Nothing Gold Can Stay” or the novel “The Outsiders” in my own classroom. I liked using the two pieces interchangeably to prompt students to reflect upon the fleeting nature of beauty and youth in Frost’s poem as compared to overcoming teen struggles and the ultimate message of the wise Johnny Cade in “The Outsiders,” “stay gold, Ponyboy, stay gold.” If you are one of the readers of the 15 million copies of the novel sold since 1967, you remember well the words of the character Johnny Cade, who was near death in a hospital after saving the lives of children in a fire when he reminded his friend to never lose sight of his focus for what is important — the gold.
We are asked increasingly in public schools to support needs and issues beyond learning, many of them social issues. October is a time of year in which schools are completing their first academic benchmarks in grades 1 through 11 to gauge students’ retention of knowledge over the summer months and diagnose and plan for instruction for the coming school year to help students grow academically. Teachers and school leaders and the district use this time to set goals.
We learned over the past three years of the pandemic and recovering from it that, like in nature and Frost’s poem, our gold is the most precious and yet the “hardest hue to hold.” While Marion County Schools saw growth in academic achievement at EVERY grade level last year, our teachers and principals are pressing forward and using this time of year to predict students’ moment when “early leaf’s a flower” and cease the opportunity of the dawn to counteract Frost’s words that “dawn goes down to day.”
Though some aspects of Fall tend to remind us, individually and collectively, that we have areas and experiences that plague our mind and leave us feeling “shabby and frayed and thin,” let us also reflect upon Turner’s inspiration to be “high-hearted…Intrepid to the end” as we “whirl in many a lovely dance…dance before the [mighty] wind.” We take this time to pause and think of the inspiration and message of transience in the falling of the leaves so that we can appreciate the golden moments that remind our Heart of the lessons learned in valiance, strength, and resiliency:
Here is our lesson, Heart;
Let neither loss nor grief
Nor even death find us at last
Less valiant than a leaf.
