I invite us this year to consider a day to which we often do not give much attention —Holy Saturday.
Holy Saturday is that strangely uncomfortable day between Good Friday and Easter Sunday. The scriptures offer very little concerning that day. Yet there is so much in the silence.
Luke 23 recounts the burial of Jesus after the crucifixion. It ends with this sentence: “On the sabbath they rested according to the commandment.”
On the sabbath, they rested.
The day before was one of sheer terror and heartbreak as the Lord of all creation — their leader for the previous three years and their dear friend — is tortured and killed. The women watch in tears. The male disciples scattered and have gone into hiding. Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong.
On the sabbath, they rested.
There are many who do not like this time of waiting. Many of us want to shout “Hosanna!” on Palm Sunday and then return on Easter with shouts of “Alleluia!” The middle part is hard and uncomfortable. The middle part is difficult and sad and depressing. Can’t we just skip to the good part?
On the sabbath, they rested.
They rested in that strange place of already, but not yet. They rested in the desperation of Good Friday, but they have not arrived at the exuberance of Easter. They rested. They did not ignore the pain and the suffering. At that point, they did not know the end of the story as we do.
We all know that waiting. You receive the initial diagnosis, but now you wait for what will come and how the treatment will work and what life now looks like. You wait. Students have submitted applications to colleges, but they wait for the news of what will come.
Holy Saturday is where we honestly spend much of our lives. We know what has happened, but we are unsure of what is coming. This world is not complete darkness, but we have trouble seeing the light. We proclaim resurrection life, but death seems more real.
They rested on the Sabbath. They waited on God. They praised God even when they did not want to. They knew there was no going back and they were not sure what was coming, yet they observed the sabbath. They took care of the details of burial for Jesus … and they waited.
We need to learn the art of lament. It is fine to cry out to God when things are just not right, or when the pain is just too much. It is fine to tell God that we need something even if we are unable to name it specifically. The scriptures provide beautiful examples of people willing to do just that.
I invite us this year to be mindful and to honor this strange, uncomfortable, and sometimes painful time knowing that as we wait, God may seem silent, but we trust that God is not done: we simply cannot see what is next.
“For in hope we were saved. Now hope that is seen is not hope. For who hopes for what is seen? But if we hope for what we do not see, we wait for it with patience.” (Romans 8:24-25)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.