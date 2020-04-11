Luke 24:10-11: “Now it was Mary Magdalene, Joanna, Mary the mother of James, and the other women with them who told this to the apostles. But these words seemed to them an idle tale, and they did not believe them.”
Holy Week Slapstick
There is a sense in which we do not know how to deal with the pandemic, but we are learning fast. The curve is leveling, and hopefully, we will elevate health care FOR ALL following this Coronavirus episode. In this Holy Week and Easter experience, we find the Disciples unable to deal with Jesus, the issues, their insecurity, criticisms, and unbelief. To put it mildly, Holy Week was a comedy of errors.
The disciples never seemed to have gotten it; at least until after the ascension. They were unsure of Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem and of the palm branches (John 12:16) until later; they didn’t understand Jesus’ words after His 3rd prediction of death, much less the first two (Luke 18:34). A couple of them argued among themselves on the road as to who would be first in the kingdom in Matthew 20. Jesus gives them about an hour instruction in John 14-16 and finally tells Phillip and the rest of the disciples, “I tell you these things to keep you from stumbling.” (John 16:1)
After three years with Jesus, the Disciples are still as much in a fog as they were, when on a whim, they gave up their jobs and followed him. After three years, they ask Him what signs are you giving us to believe in you? (John 6:25) After the Last Supper, they fall asleep in the Garden (Matthew 26:40 ff) while Judas prepares to betray Him and Peter to deny Him. A trusted loyal group they were!!
On the day of Resurrection, the Bible recounts the Disciples at the Tomb saying they still did not understand Scripture (John 20:9) except for Peter. Luke has the narrative changed a bit. The Disciples stay hunkered down and when the women run to tell them the tomb is empty, the response is, “They didn’t believe and it seemed to them like an idle tale.” (Luke 24:10-11) After three years, an idle tale. Jesus was not recognized on the road to Emmaus and they were frightened and thought they saw a spirit when Jesus came before them behind closed doors (Luke 24:36). Thomas wouldn’t believe until he could put his hand through his wounds in John 20:24.
Yet, Jesus never gave up them. He loved them, instructed them, and believed they would carry on the mission. Following the Ascension, the Disciples would be changed and they would take charge, evident in the book of Acts. They saw the boldness of Peter and John. Sometimes, it is when your leader is gone, that real leadership emerges.
The only group of people that kept it all together, that maintained the watch, that stayed with Jesus during His Crucifixion, that brought the spices to the tomb, that heard the first words of Resurrection spoken to were the women. Yes, the women, who virtually remain silent during the Holy Week, although there is the story of Mary and Martha and Lazarus.
It is the women who maintain the course. In all 4 narratives of the Gospel, it is the women who keep watch at the tomb, who encounter a divine presence, be it one or two angels or the Lord Himself in John. It is the women who keep life moving along, who are there in the tragedy of the moment.
The Lord did not need to predict His deaths to them; He didn’t need to give them private instructions; He didn’t need to chastise them. They understood. The women kept the watch. They did their daily chores and in the midst of those chores, the Lord appeared in various forms to them.
We need to stay the faith. Keep the watch, continue to do what we need to do when we need to do it. And then seek what we now need to do following Easter, following the Ascension to “still be the church” in non-churchly ways and show the good news in action.
Have a blessed Easter
