John 14:23-24 Jesus answered him, ‘Those who love me will keep my word, and we will come to them and make our home with them.
Revelation 21:1-4 And I saw the holy city, the new Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, and I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, “See, the home of God is among mortals.
There are 24 Bible verses about going up the mountain and 27 Bible verses about going down from the mountain.
In these instances it is to follow God and allow God to make His/Her home with the person. It is to redefine their spirituality, to set their face toward Jerusalem, or continue their journey toward freedom. However, in today’s society life is not as much about how God would want us to live; but how we desire to tell God how we will live. God is not determined by carrying an American flag, shouting overturn the elections and return to the purity of America before the immigrants came. God resides in our heart in the inclusiveness of all people, the Christian flag above the American flag, and a respect for law (even though we may not agree with it).
Up the mountain or high in the air, tough decisions had to be made — Moses, Zacchaeus, or Peter on the rooftop. 1 Kings 19:11-13: Elijah was told to, “Go forth & stand on the mountain before the Lord and in a small still voice the Lord appeared.” In NT, we have the Transfiguration (Jesus took Peter, James and John with him to the top of the mountain); the Ascension in Matthew 28; and the Temptation and The Transcending. In Matthew 4:8-9 The Lord rebukes the devil upon the high mountain and says “You shall worship the lord Your God Only;” You shall not worship a political entity just because he holds a Bible in his hand, or a party, or a radical group seeking to overthrow the government.
These decision were not based on myths and conspiracies — it’s about facing the realities of life in the valley once their feet hit the pavement.
The home we have in Christ is eternal in the heavens, not made with human hands. Yet our home with Christ is also in the valley below; and in our hearts as we do our daily chores. As we fight for justice and peace, Christ’s love guides us.
This past month was the 60th Anniversary of a man who soared mountains and became an ambassador to the state and encouraged the youth to find faith in climbing mountains. You may have heard of him — David Tork of Fairmont (born Aug. 25, 1934). He soared 16 feet and 2 inches to set a world pole vault record on April 28, 1962.
In 1964, he set another record at 16’8 at the Olympics in Tokyo, but for what was determined as a loosened pole was disqualified on June 27, 1964. He is listed as the 8th greatest athlete in WV History; the first seven being Jerry West, Randy Barnes, Hal Greer, Joe Stydahar, Ira Rodgers, Randy Moss, Sam Huff and Tork. Of the 20 WV greatest athletes, five or 25% were from Marion County. Tork’s faith has been a strong part of his process. On April 28, 2016 I interviewed him a couple of times and learned of his faith. His message was to soar to the greatest height you can, absorb the difficulties, and believe you have a purpose in life. I grew up a stone’s throw from him — on Grant Street, while he grew up on Spring Street. He was an ambassador to the children of America.
And six years before 1962, another West Virginian — Pete Everest — became the world’s fastest man alive, as he flew his X-2 pilot in 1956 — 60,000 feet in the air at a rate of 1,900 miles an hour. There was nothing religious or spiritual about what he wrote about, but he did achieve what no man up to that point had achieved. He had seen a new view of earth that no one had witnessed. But it had to be a transforming moment for him as it was for those who heard him speak. I was told that the children of Watson School were transformed by Astronaut Dr. Col. Andrew Morgan’s visit as he described his ‘Out of this World’ experience.
These stories are a reminder of our faith, reflected in the song, “Climb Every Mountain” from “The Sound of Music.” “Climb every mountain, forge every stream, Follow every rainbow, Till you find your dream.”
Seek the Lord in your heart, whether on the mountain or in the valley.
