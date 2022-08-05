How nice it was to catch up with you, Farmers!
Homecoming 2022 seemed to be quite the success with gracious compliments coming from attendees throughout the community building and ball field. There are now three things I love about our hometown gathering. First, I love hearing stories from people who knew my family who have since passed on. It warms my heart to be able to have those classmates and neighbors tell little tidbits I may not have known to myself and my children. It’s important to keep their memory alive and add to the legacy that my kids will pass along to theirs. Secondly, I realize now that I hope to one day be the parent that all the kids grow up and say “hey” to when they see me and stop to visit. Spending time with the people who used to be our homeroom parents, coaches, chaperones and the like makes me thankful that I got to know them when I was young and didn’t act too cool to sit and talk with someone’s mom or dad.
My last love is that it gives my kids the opportunity to waltz around and visit with people and learn a bit of history on things that used to be. They hear stories and they ask questions but they also get to talk to people who, like their mom, remember them when they were in diapers being strolled around town. Friends who read my column and ask them how band camp was, if they’ve been to tea lately, and little things I mention weekly. I’m sure for some it’s the bonfire and fireworks, the oldies playing through town all day, but for me it’s always going to be the people. You can play a song over and over but getting a laugh about some mischief they got into with your grandpa once upon a time is a chance you don’t get very often.
Around town
A dear man passed away this week and I wanted to take a minute to share with you. He was a member of Farmington Elementary’s staff, the husband of a pretty lady we call Beanie Blossom on Main Street, and many of us remember him from a time when we could barely tie our shoes. Mr. Rodney Martino. I reference Carl the janitor from The Breakfast Club who told the students, “I look through your letters. I look through your lockers. I listen to your conversations, you don’t know that but I do. I am the eyes and ears of this institution, my friends.”
Well, we didn’t have lockers and all that, but I’m sure that Rodney could write a book on the things he saw and heard over the years as janitor of Farmington Elementary. He would help students with their trays, carry extra cartons of milk in by the crateful to help out, or simply stand and chit chat with us about our day while we waited in line for breakfast and lunch. Sometimes a rough morning called for a follow up, “How’s it getting better?” come noon. He wouldn’t care that he had to mop up snow and mud as we came in from recess because he would oftentimes be waiting at the door, excited to tell us how he saw us throwing snowballs or giving tips on building a better snowman.
He noticed when we were absent and said welcome back when we returned. Told us how nice our work was on classroom bulletin boards, and told us not to worry and feel better when we got sick at school. He really cared about each and every student (even the ornery ones he would tease because he knew they just needed some extra attention). I echo many who have offered condolences as a Farmington Elementary kid.
The Comfort Closet is looking a bit bare which means we have farmers in need, folks. If you can donate comfort items like school supplies, socks, personal hygiene items, dish soap, laundry items, etc. please stop by and help out. Our Comfort Closet is located on the green across from the Family Dollar on the corner of Mill and Main. Tomorrow is the Third Mike McKinzie Memorial Poker Run. Watch out for bikes roaring through the area as they raise money for Ronald McDonald House, Fallen Bikers Memorial Foundation and 2 scholarships. Registration starts at 10 a.m. at Magics Bar and Grill in White Hall, $20 a bike and $5 passenger. Kickstands up at noon, last bike in at 6 p.m. on our Farmington ball field. Food, cold drinks, and live music to follow. You do not have to own a bike to join the fun! There will also be T-shirt sales, 50/50, raffle baskets, and prize for best hand.
Trader Creek Stables in Barrackville will host a benefit sorting/round robin to help out the family of Joey Mahaney who was in a terrible accident recently. It takes place Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. $150 entry fee with 50% payback to the winners. Proceeds will help with medical expenses and anything his family needs during this time. Please continue to pray for Joey as he has a long road ahead of him. If interested in signing up, please reach out to Hayley Ford at 304-841-3553 via text or call. Limited spots available. A meal will be served for $20 donation.
A cookie dough sale is going on for Lil Husky Football. Orders and payment are due Aug. 20 and will be delivered the last week of September. Accepted are cash, checks (made out to NM Lil Huskies), Venmo, or PayPal. You can contact Johnna Biggie or any player to purchase. Donna Dawson Carl from up Plum Run way is thinking of going to Romney for peaches. She must have an order of 25 bushels to get them for $37.50 per bushel. The plan is to go after Aug. 10. Look her up on Facebook or give her a call if you know her. I already told her to put me down for a bushel. Graystone Acres Beef sold all of their beef and thanks everyone buying from them this year. If you were not able to purchase beef this year, let them know if you would like to be contacted next year. They will be taking orders again in February. Today is Chicken Salad Croissant with Chips and Pickle Day at the Nook! Stop by and place your order for only $8. Get there fast because it always sells out!
Birthdays
Happy Birthday to Dalton Bolyard, Michael Billie, Michael Napalo, Eric Espinoza II, Kimberly Malone, Stephanie Goodnight, Mandy Morris, Aden Starling, Hudson Cunningham, Jared Efaw, Eugene “Mongo” Opyoke, Bart Bland, Lelia Floyd, Theresa Witt, Charlene Hawkins, Carolyn Gray, Mariah Cunningham, Amanda Smith, cousin Jack Jones, Elizabeth Opyoke, Tom Bowman, Zada Mitchell, Ted Shuttlesworth Jr., Anne Alcorn, Tiffany Craig, Mandi Morris, Theresa Efaw and Patricia Plyler.
Yesteryear
What’s in a name I ask you, farmers? I recently explained how most of my family has a nickname they go by. For example, my great uncle Jack and his wife Ernestine went by Frosty and Jingle Bells, my cousins Pete and Frank are really John and Carroll (not sure why their brother Jack doesn’t go by anything) and their sister Mabel was lovingly called Cookie. When I dive back into the archives it’s sometimes hard to find people because George might be shortened to Geo, William to Wm., and sometimes it wasn’t just the boys that were named after their fathers but the ladies as well. I mentioned Beanie Blossom, whose real name is Julia Martino (formerly Hillis). I entered her into the family tree because her aunt Helen married my great-uncle Chas (short for Charles) Jones and was the “mummsie” to Pete, Frank, Jack and Cookie. Even though she’s not blood related to the entire Jones clan, she’s still cousin Beanie to us. Her mother’s name was also Julia (Nickas) and she even has a niece named Julia. If you go back a little further there’s a few more in the tree if you shake them. When you think on a lot of family names in Farmington from Menas, Sherry, Whitlatch, Morgan, Manchin, and the like, there are quite a lot of juniors and numerals following the names but it’s nice to see that there were also some ladies who took it upon themselves to name their daughters after them. They put in a lot of work to get those babies and raise them up, why not take some credit for it?
News from the North
NMHS Band and Guard will be out and about holding a Tag Day at locations all over the area. If you see them from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., please stop and donate. Can you believe lots of people don’t know what a tag day is? The Lady Huskies Soccer team will have a Car Wash and Bake Sale tomorrow from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Corwin Ford in Mannington. Livegrades will be available Aug. 17. This is county wide so any student, not just North Marion, can log on and see who their teachers are and what classes they’re in. NMHS student schedules were mailed this week. Dates for student schedule changes are Aug. 11, seniors & juniors; Aug. 12, sophomores & freshman. Counselors and administrators will be available to assist with schedule changes from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Students entering 7th & 12th grades are required to have the TDAP & meningitis vaccines in order to return on the first day of school, or to participate in summer practices/activities. Students may not attend school without proper verification of these vaccines. Students entering PreK, Kindergarten, 2nd, 7th, and 12th grades are required to show proof of health and dental exams. A new state law requires that any student who has Emergency Medications ordered must have the medication administration form and the medication available at school or the student may not attend school. Please ensure these are available and are given to the school nurse on the first day of school. Freshman orientation will be Aug. 17 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. New students, regardless of grade level, are welcome to attend.
Ins and outs
The Monongah Town Wide Yard Sale is going on today and tomorrow from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. The Fairview Middle Volleyball team held a parent meeting last week. Any girl that’s interested in participating needs to talk to Erin Wilson, Coach to get a packet. They must have a physical prior to practice which starts Aug. 15 at the middle school gym. Marion County Girls Fast Pitch Softball Association will have fall softball sign ups on Aug. 8 from 6-8 p.m. at the Carolina Field. No payment is due at time of sign up. Fee is $45. The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is at Trinity Assembly of God Church in White Hall. You can stop by and view it this weekend starting today from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Watch out for your pets in the Monongah area. They’ve been reporting several coyote sightings and I don’t think they’re out looking for the Roadrunner.
Final thoughts
Farmers, why were the teacher’s eyes crossed on the first day of school? She couldn’t control her pupils. Don’t forget to donate to classrooms in Marion County this month. Teachers will go back to school very soon and they’d appreciate your generosity. Just think, next time you go to Walmart and see a pack of 24 pencils for $1, for five bucks you could help out five classrooms. Crayons can be found for around 50-cents a pack. For around $12 you could make sure an entire kindergarten classroom has enough supplies to learn how to color. Pens, notebooks, highlighters all can be purchased to help out a high school student and you can get them all for under $5. We help out our own in this community, farmers. Let’s show them how it’s done! You can contact me in the office this week via email at scummons@timeswv.com or phone 304-367-2527. Stay safe and if you’re going that way, have fun at the Mannington Fair!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.