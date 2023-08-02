Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well, welcome to August.
Kudos go out to Gary Morris and John Uvegas for all the hard work they put into the Rivesville Homecoming and Reunion. The event seemed well attended and folks had a good time. Thank you again for all your time and effort.
Don’t forget the Rivesville town wide yard sale is this Saturday, August 5 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. The hours could change depending on how long folks want to keep going. I think the weather is supposed to be nice so it will be a good day for yard sales. I hope everyone has a good day.
A reminder to anyone interested in making donations for the upkeep of Oaklawn Cemetery may mail them to P.O. Box 6, Rivesville, WV 26588. Don’t forget the next meeting is August 21 at the Rivesville Community Building at 7 p.m.
Get ready the holidays are right around the corner. Main Street Rivesville is already taking applications for folks to take part in Rivesville Christmas Craft and Vendor show. The show will be followed by the Christmas parade and a visit from Santa at the Community Building. Applications may be picked up at the clerk’s office at Rivesville Town Hall or visit the Main Street Rivesville site on Facebook, or email mainstreetrivesville@gmail.com. This event will be held December 16, parade and all. So if you’re interested in participating contact MSR.
An Ice Cream Social will be held at the Fairview Senior Center on Friday, August 4 from 4-7 p.m. Items available are sundaes, banana splits, pies, hot dogs, baked beans, coffee and tea. Everyone welcome!
Rivesville United Methodist Church will hold a hot dog and bake sale Saturday, August 5 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. In addition to hot dogs there will be baked goods, chips and drinks. You can eat in or carry out. If you have any questions call Bonnie at 304-282-4892 or Roxann at 304-777-0540. The church is located on the corner of 3rd and Jasper streets and David Stilgenbauer is the pastor.
Deeper Waters Free Methodist Church (formerly Rivesville FMC) will hold a free giveaway and bake sale on Saturday, August 5 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The church is located on Main Street in Rivesville.
A reminder the Coach Ricky Suba Pasta drive thru dinner will be held on Sunday, August 6 at the Rivesville Community Building from Noon-6 p.m. The cost of the meal is $12 and includes meatballs, homemade sauce, green beans salad, bread and dessert. There will be limited tickets available at the door so it is best to pre-order. Contact Crystal Suba Oliver via Facebook to order your tickets. This event benefits the Coach Ricky Suba Memorial scholarship to help pay it forward to seniors graduating high school and will be attending college in the fall. Fifteen scholarships have been awarded thus far.
Highlawns United Methodist Church is now taking orders for subs, the cost is $7. If interested call Donna Swann at 304-612-6743. Subs will be delivered September 14.
A homecoming picnic will be held on Saturday, August 12 from 1 p.m.-until, meat and drinks will be provided. Bring a covered dish and enjoy an afternoon with old and new friends. If you have any questions call 304-278-5905, 304-278-5469 or 304-278-7770.
Highland Avenue United Methodist Church will hold a baked steak dinner on Saturday, August 12, dine in hours are 3-6 p.m., take out hours are 2-6 p.m. The cost of the meal is $15 if interested placing an order call Tammy at 304-612-4900, Robert- 304-363-8964 or Ron at 304-363-1778, orders need to be placed by August 4.
A backpack giveaway will be held August 12 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. or until backpacks run out at the Mannington District Fair. No pre-registration is needed, but you will need school information and grade per child.
PSA: McAteer’s will be closed through Sunday, August 6 for renovations, and will reopen Monday, August 7.
Fairmont Catholic School “Drive By” packet pickup dates:
August 3rd from 9 a.m.-Noon
August 7 from 12:30- 3 p.m.
Birthday Wishes
Dee Dee Duncan, Gary Moffa, Larry Wable, Barbara Dorsey, Linda Layman, Sonja Wilson, Trena Cutright Sigley, Adam Stuck, Carol Grimes, Alison Eddy and Josh Speicher.
Birthday blessings to each of you!
Anniversary wishes
Happy anniversary to Terry and Larry Hartley and Cheryl and Gary Rafaloski as they recently celebrated their anniversaries. Wishing both these couples many more years of love health and happiness!
If you have you to share call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith@yahoo.com. Drive safe we love our kids. Let’s gooo Bucs!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.