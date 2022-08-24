Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and enjoying these last days of summer. I’m sure everyone has noticed how it’s getting dark earlier, I love fall but I really don’t like losing the daylight already. I say it over and over, where has the summer gone.
The Rivesville Parent Youth Organization would like to send a big thank you to everyone who donated to their recent tag day. All funds collected help pay utilities, insurance and the maintenance of the Paw Paw Park. I hope if you have an event you will consider renting the park because it is such a nice place. It has bathrooms, a covered pavilion and plenty of room for kids and adults to play. It has a basketball court, a place to play baseball, you can set up a volleyball net, I could go on and on. If you would like to find out more contact Richard at 304-278-2642 or Roger at 304-290-8040.
There will be a clothing giveaway this Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Pumpkin Center Church of Christ located at 18 Darrah Lane, a half-mile North of Fairview, on U.S Route 218. There will be clothing available for men, women, and children.
Do you want to get physical? There is a low impact aerobics class at the Baxter Fire Hall on Mondays and Thursdays starting at 9:30 a.m. Donations are taken once a month and given for the use of the fire hall. For any questions you may have call Donna at 304-612-6743.
Here are a couple September happenings:
Rivesville United Methodist Church will hold its monthly hot dog/bake sale Saturday, Sept. 3 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., chips and drinks are also available. If you have any questions call Bonnie at 304-282-4892 or Roxann at 304-777-0540. Time is running out for the hot dog sales, the last one is in October.
The Main Street Rivesville folks will hold the Mon on the River event on Saturday, Sept. 3. I will have the time next column.There will be vendors, crafters, and Mason Jar will be the food truck.
Birthday wishes
John Keefover, Nancy Lowe, Kim Antonk, Susi Rager, Kathy Carpenter, Peggy Clutter, Katelynn Kuzniar, Diane Hess, Gary Wright, and last but not least a very Happy 98th birthday to Betty Henderson who is a resident of Fairview.
Wishing each of you a blessed day!
Condolences go out to Noelle Kolb and family on the recent loss of her brother, many thoughts and prayers go out to you at this difficult time.
I hope things are going smoothly so far for the teachers and students, I realize they are just getting started but sometimes that first week is the hardest.
Now that school is back in session I know things will be going on so I would like to get info on the happenings in the school. I would also like to have the events going on in Rivesville, Grant Town, Fairview, Fairmont, I don’t care where it’s from, if you have an event share it with me so I can share it with the readers. Call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com. I welcome all news.
Until next time drive safe, we love our kids.
Let’s gooo Bucs!
