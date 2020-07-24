Psalms 23:1 The Lord is my shepherd. I lack nothing.
I’m reading a wonderful little book by W. Phillip Keller called “A Shepherd Looks at Psalm 23.” Keller, a sheep owner, gives great insight into sheep herding and applies it to the well-known poem Psalms 23.
I often remind readers of the Bible that we cannot definitively interpret biblical passages because none of us lived in the context in which the books were written. Not only that, but we also lack the expertise to understand farming and sheep herding in the first century. Phillip Keller, however, gives a fresh perspective of this small psalm because he does understand sheep and sheep herding in our context.
Keller reminds us that the phrase “I shall not want” or “I lack nothing” has multiple meanings. The psalmist might be referring to those things necessary for survival, not every whim and fancy we might crave. God will supply that which is essential for basic life, but I must add that it might simply be the peace to let go of life. Ultimately, we should depend upon God so much that we are content no matter what, even when in need.
Keller states that our welfare depends upon the management given by the owner. The sheepman on the farm next to Keller’s first ranch was an indifferent manager who cared little for the welfare of his flock. The poor animals foraged for their own food summer and winter, despite a shortage of nourishing hay and grain. With polluted water and lack of salt and minerals, these poor creatures were diseased and pathetic. Keller said he can still see those pitiful animals staring wistfully through the wire fencing at the richer pastures on the other side.
Those of us who rely on God as our transforming inner source of guidance, nourishment and peace understand the importance of good management. My prayer is for all of humanity to come to their God so they can rest in the peace of lacking nothing, even in need. But I think this principle goes beyond God’s care for us.
What kind of managers are we of God’s creation? How do we respect one another in actions and words? Do we honor one another as beautiful creations of God no matter whether we share beliefs or not? How do we honor one another in the environment of a world pandemic?
More about the book:
“A Shepherd Looks and Psalm 23” is part of a trilogy of books in which Keller — himself a shepherd — writes about how to protect a vulnerable on a daily basis. The other two works are “A Shepherd Looks at the Good Shepherd,” and “A Shepherd Looks at the Lamb of God.”
“The special skills of a shepherd demanded compassion, care, and guidance. His practical experience provides a wellspring of profound spiritual insight, reflected in these timeless meditations on the most famous psalm of all, on the relationship between the Good Shepherd and his sheep, and on the sacrificial role of Christ the Lamb of God,” according to Keller’s Amazon.com author page.
