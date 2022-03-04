It was poker and steak night this weekend at our camp in Brohard, W.Va.
The Ohio members braved the weather and headed on down from Canton and other parts to be with us and enjoy some good food and good company. Yours truly made some homemade mac and cheese for the night and also a big pot of garlic spaghetti for Friday night’s dinner.
Kasey and “the littles,” Haidyn and Raelyn who are our special and youngest little girls at camp, helped us make some sweet snacks and we played all kinds of games while the men played poker. Miss Kasey has been whipping us in Rummy since we taught her a few months ago (hard to believe as I’m a notorious card holder) but she was happy to join in and teach them all how to play her favorite board game, Clue.
It sure would be nice to get card games back in fashion. It used to be all the rage back in the day. We all have stories of our grandparents meeting at each other’s home for snacks and a few rounds of canasta or bridge. My grandma Meredith loved to tell us how she and our grandpa, Huck Jones, would play cards and when she didn’t lay down the right one he’d say, “Oh, Honey” in disapproval. Come to think of it, calling each other pet names like honey should come back in style, too. Don’t you think?
Around town
Old 250 is not a dragway so please slow down why don’tcha. This is the consensus of those residing on Pine Grove Road as the recent uptick in traffic seems to be a permanent thing now that they’re doing this so-called repairing of Husky Highway. Also, make sure you’re allowing room for the other drivers. I know you’re used to roads with lines painted on them.
Today’s special at the Baker’s Nook is Italian Sausage Rigatoni with side salad and roll for $12.50. They’re also serving steak hoagies and pepperoni rolls daily. Don’t forget the St. Patrick Altar & Rosary Society are meeting on Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Parish Hall. Everyone is invited. Luncheon will also be served this Thursday at noon in the St. Patrick Parish Hall with devotions and soup provided by the Rymer Methodist & First Christian Church. St. Peter’s will hold Adoration & Mass on Wednesday beginning at 4:30 p.m. The 21st Annual Francis Marion Ham, Bacon, and Egg Show is tonight at 7 p.m. in the Marion County Technical Center.
News from the North
The Hess brothers are off to States! A school thuse was held yesterday to send them off with the support of the entire Husky Family. Hopefully this is a regular occurrence now that both of our basketball teams look to be headed to Charleston as well.
The NMHS Robotics team claimed two awards and earned the highest skills score in the state at their competition in Wheeling last weekend. Way to go!
We have several students who will be advancing to regionals after a good showing at the county Math Field Day. Seniors David Darrah and Delanie Talkington, Junior Gage Willis, and Freshman Cooper Hancock. Freshman Audrey Hamilton and Christian Floyd were among placing students. Team A finished 4th and Team B finished 6th, and Estimation winners were Senior Jessie Wade and Freshman Denise Felix. Sophomore Morgan Myers, current Miss Teen West Virginia Volunteer 2022, has been appointed to represent West Virginia at the very first Miss Volunteer America and Miss Teen Volunteer America Pageants. The national pageants will be held in Jackson, Tennessee on April 30-May 7.
Logan Pierce and Sidney Megna, were in Charleston this week serving as pages during the WV House floor session. Logan is the president of the National Honors Society at NMHS, and plans to attend WVU. Sidney is the student body president of NMHS, and recent recipient of the Emerging Leader’s full-ride scholarship to Davis & Elkins College. Rep. Joey Garcia said he’s “very impressed with these future leaders.” I think we all are.
School news
Barrackville School is celebrating “Superhero Shirt Day for Dom” on Monday and I think all of our local schools, and our adult community members no less, should all take part. Barrackville has done so well honoring the member of former student Dominick John who passed away a few years ago at the tender age of 13. His mother, Janeice (Martin) Stanley is a Grant Town native and NMHS Class of 2000 graduate. Each year they do a superhero themed event because despite his health issues, Dominick was a hero to so many and continues to be an inspiration to those who knew him. Even if you didn’t have that blessing, try to do something to be a hero for someone, for Dom. Kindergarten Registration is open in Marion County! Visit www.marionboe.com for more information. Pick up a packet at any local Elementary or print one from the Marion County board of education website. Girls Basketball at FMS had an end of season party. The team’s two eighth grade members, Rosalea Beckner and Jessie Dennison were recognized. A parent vs. team game was played and pizza, cookies and other treats provided by the Fairview Diner were enjoyed.
Yesteryear
I have to give credit to Kasey’s History teacher, Mr. Lopez for the inspiration for this week’s yesteryear. (Mr. Moore III was the best in my days at Fairview Middle, but this guy is up there.) They’ve been covering the great wars in her class and it initiated a conversation in our house (She’s very concerned over current conflicts) about the “duck and cover” drills they used to do in school. How many of you remember dodging under your desk at Farmington grade school or James Fork? How about “Bert the Turtle”? Bert was a little guy who educated kids about keeping safe if someone pushed the button and initiated the nuclear bomb. Seems silly today, but it was a government plan during the Cold War Era. Bert would demonstrate dropping to the ground in a ducking motion before retreating into the confines of his shell to cover and keep safe. Much like a fire drill, or in today’s schools the intruder and active shooter drills, a warning would come on that danger was imminent and students were to prepare in case of an air raid so be prepared! Kids would get under their desks, on their knees with their heads tucked and covered by their hands. A handy study guide on how to practice at home was given out to share among your family members.
It’s interesting to think about the ideals of those days when the threat of obliteration meant plenty of time for warnings so there would be less destruction. Today’s reality knows that’s far from the truth. We wouldn’t have time to evacuate to a bomb shelter like President Kennedy was so very fond of promoting. It makes you wonder if anyone in Farmington had a fallout shelter! Maybe, like the Greenbrier, a bunker existed somewhere in town. Could it have been under the old carpet store? Sam’s? Tuffman’s gas station or the dairy queen? Neat to think about! Finally, yesterday in 1913, over 8,000 women gathered in Washington, D.C. for a Women’s Suffrage parade to demand a constitutional amendment guaranteeing their right to vote. Happy Women’s History Month! (They still waited 7 years for that amendment in 1920.)
Birthdays
Happy Birthday wishes this week to former NMHS Principal Paul Donato, Robert Mercer, Andy Arbogast, PJ Alasky, Franchesca Aloi, Violet Alasky, Robert Tennant, Michael DeVault, Heather Fisher, Chloe Miller, Sara Hall, Hayley Ford, Matt Smith, Jim Toothman, Scott Wilson, Nettie Merrill, Johnny Tomana, Carly Jones, Chloe Barber, John and Jennifer Villers, Tom Floyd Jr., Nancy Floyd Lipscomb, Michelle Cook, Nelson Elliott, Cyndee Barker, Bionna Myers, Lora Gouzd, Memphis Pierce, Allison Frey, William Dobbs, Kevin Welty, Angie Copney, Lillian Tomana, Addie Elliott and Lynda Grubb.
Final thoughts
There was an episode of Season 5 (Episode 20) of MASHthat aired on February 15th, 1977 called “The General’s Practitioner.” I figured a few of you might remember watching it in the evenings when it originally aired, but for those of us who enjoy the reruns (and can recite a lot of them by heart), here goes. In it, Hawkeye has a conversation with Father Mulcahy, in only the way that Alan Alda can deliver. He says, “War isn’t Hell. War is war, and Hell is Hell. And of the two, war is a lot worse.” Father Mulcahy asks, “How do you figure that, Hawkeye?” to which he replies, “Easy, Father. Tell me, who goes to Hell?” Father Mulcahy says, “Sinners, I believe” and Hawkeye comes back with this conclusion: ”Exactly. There are no innocent bystanders in Hell. War is chock full of them — little kids, cripples, old ladies. In fact, except for some of the brass, almost everybody involved is an innocent bystander.” I hope you all think about that as you watch, read, and make your own conclusions on the current state of the world, especially in the European theater. It’s funny how you only notice that phrase when talking about veterans from past World Wars who fought in various theaters around the globe. Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that. You can reach me in the office this week, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., via phone at 304-367-2527 and email at scummons@timeswv.com. Stay safe, stay humble, and stay true, Farmers.
