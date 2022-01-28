Dear Frostbitten Farmers.
I thought these kids would never get back to school! Did you? Like most parents of two, sometimes they’re polar opposites (pun intended). Miss Kasey would love to be homeschooled just as much as she’d love to have a pet cow (she’s upgraded from begging for a rabbit to going full on bovine. Her daddy is beside himself.) Meanwhile Kyan has been antsy to get back to school for the last 11 days. I suspect that might be because the new semester has started and Driver’s Ed is on his schedule. He’s been preparing for his role as a new driver by learning to clean snow and ice off of my car in the morning. It’s nice to have a gentleman start your vehicle to make it clean and toasty for you (even if he forgets the back window a lot of times).
We’ve also been talking about the importance of keeping things for emergency purposes in a kit during the winter. Just as a refresher for you veteran drivers, the recommended items you should keep on hand are ice scrapers, cell phone chargers, flares or reflective triangles, jumper cables, blanket, map, cat litter or sand for better tire traction and keep those gas tanks fueled up. Hopefully you’ll never need your emergency kits, but just in case, I’d hate for you not to have it when you need it!
Around town
Willow Tree Baptist Church Operation Christmas Child is excited to have received word on the destinations of some of their shoe boxes. They’ve never had any go to a “hard-to-reach area” before and are tickled pink! Boxes also were sent to Madagascar. Hard to believe they’ve traveled almost 9,000 miles. Knights of Columbus will be meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. in the Parish Hall at St. Patrick’s for anyone interested in attending. Jessica (formerly Mathew) and Josh Boone had their baby girl Monday. Little Oaklynn Hope was born at Duke University Hospital and she has the prettiest pouty little lips I’ve seen in a long time. Her uncle, and one of my oldest and dearest friends, Jeremy Mathew had been keeping me updated on when she arrived. Mama, baby and the whole family are doing well. Farmington’s favorite actor, Derek Devault beat out thousands of potential thespians in Hollywood to make the top 32 actors invited to compete at Monologue Madness LA last Monday at The Actors Company. He placed 8th in the competition which is phenomenal! The Baker’s Nook has a great special today. Their Giovanni with fries for only $9.50 is on the menu as well as freshly baked pepperoni rolls, hot breakfast items and sweets galore!
Birthdays
Very Happy Birthday wishes go out this week to Henry Chisolm, Marsha Cunningham, Jill Toothman Savoy, Josie Aker, Diane Strosnider, Jason Daft, Joe Pitek, TJ Fleming, Jordan Chambers, Emily Efaw, David Jones, Dawn Miller, Nikki Toothman, George Levitsky, Nicole Cook, Ron Moorehead, Joe Pitek, and Mike Latocha. Don’t forget Alice Priester’s 102nd birthday is Wednesday the 2nd! The big shindig is still on for Friday. Happy Birthday pretty lady!
Food pantry date change
Fairview Food Pantry will open this morning for their food giveaway. Doors will be open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Please be patient and careful when entering the parking area as weather conditions have made them a bit slick. The Pantry served 163 families in our area last month. The volunteers at the Fairview Food Pantry said, “we appreciate and thank all who contribute in various ways to this worthwhile project of helping others.” Indeed it is. Assumption Food Pantry in Littleton also canceled due to the weather. Their next date is Feb. 17 and volunteers are needed.
School news
There will be a PTO meeting for Fairview Elementary on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. in the Fairview Fire Hall. Valentine’s Day suckers are on sale in the office for $1. The Marion County Health Department is offering walk-in COVID 19 testing at its Locust Avenue satellite location today from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The testing on the campus of North Marion High is also from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Fairview Middle School will have their Parent Teacher Conferences next week. They are over the phone and you must call the school to schedule a time to speak with the teachers. Their number is 304-449-1312.
Yesteryear
They’ve been covering WWI and WWII in Kasey’s 6th grade history class which has given me the opportunity during these last few months to brush up on one of my favorite subjects. She enjoys this time period because she’s a big fan of Downton Abbey and we’re looking forward to the next movie coming out in a few short months. I like to take a gander at what was going on around here during that time frame. Back in 1919, Wilton Boston returned from military service overseas. He was involved in some important engagements in WWI and was the first “colored man to go from Mannington.” In the 1920’s an event called a “Chautauqua” was all the rage.
The Chautauqua Movement sought to bring learning and culture by way of entertainment to small towns across the U.S. For cents on the dollar you could come to the meeting and hear lessons from different speakers such as teachers, musicians, preachers, and special guests on topics of the day. These meetings were frequent, especially in big tents and arenas set up throughout the summer. Mrs. William Cornell of Monongah area attended several, according to the society comings and goings. Holocaust Remembrance Day was yesterday, and I’d like to encourage everyone to take a minute to reflect. We honor the dead, the victims, the survivors, but also honor those that did not turn away from the suffering of others. I read a story recently. It’s not been fact checked per se, but as it was relayed, a young gentleman noticed an elderly lady having trouble at the grocery store. She was reaching for a jar of the Bonne Maman but the shelf was too high. (Bonne Maman is a French company that specializes in jellies, preserves, lemon curd, and such.) After handing her a jar of preserves, she smiled and asked him if he knew why she was buying this particular brand. As anyone would, he guessed because it tasted good. While she agreed she explained, “I am a Holocaust survivor. During the war, the family that owns the company hid my family in Paris. So now I always buy it. And whenever I go to the store, my grandkids remind me, ‘Bubbe, don’t forget to buy the jelly.’” I just thought that while it’s importance cannot be impressed enough, teaching our children so that it never happens again is just as important as teaching them that there were people who risked the same fate to ensure that there were survivors. We need living breathing history to teach future generations of the atrocities beyond what they can print in a textbook.
Final thoughts
It was commented on Facebook by one of our neighbors that, “They should hire the guy that salts the fries at McDonald’s to salt the roads when it snows.” My desk phone gets a lot of calls from our customers who have been none too pleased that the weather has inconvenienced the promptness of their delivery. We’ve had a few insinuate that our carriers might not be brave enough. I’d just like to say that from the town workers, state workers, first responders, grocers, and everyone who comes to work through ice and snow to keep our world turning, a big thank you for doing the best you can with what you have. You can reach me via phone at 304-367-2527 or e-mail scummons@timeswv.com As always, stay warm, stay safe and stay kind, Farmers.
