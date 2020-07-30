Good morning Mannington!
I hope everyone has had a good week. The weather has been very warm and humid, and if it continues please be careful and watch out for friends and neighbors who may not have air conditioning. We still have to be careful going to the store or other public places, please wear your mask and wash your hands as soon as you get home. I know this part isn’t fun, but stay home as much as possible and maybe it will help slow the spread of the virus. Take care of each other this week and stay safe.
Medbridge of Mannington
Medbridge of Mannington, the new medical clinic in Mannington, is pleased with the welcome response it has received from the community. They wish to thank everyone for the support. Walk-ins are welcome. They invite residents to stop in to look around at the changes and while there, get a blood pressure check, be seen if you need to or make a future appointment. The staff will be eager to help or answer any questions. The office phone number is 681-285-1232.
Fair Memories
“Fence at Grounds, Storage Building Planned by Fair- The Fairmont (W.VA.) Times, July 19, 1949.
Harold G. Moore, president of the Mannington District Fair Association, announced yesterday that plans are progressing very nicely for the 15th annual Mannington District Fair to be held in the Mannington Municipal Park on September 13 through 17.
Three important meetings have been held to date and so far the prospects from all commercial, agricultural and all other departments are far ahead of nay fair that has ever been held in Mannington. Department heads and committee chairmen and their aids will be announced in the near future.
At the present time the fair association on cooperation with the park board, city officials and athletic department of the high school, is completing plans to fence the entire ground, which includes approximately 26 acres, including the 20 acres purchased a short time ago on the west side of the creek. It is expected to have plans completed and work started within a week or the days.
A storage and exposition building is being placed on the grounds across the creek, which will be used for fair exhibits and the storing of equipment. This building was formerly an old school building at Jordan and is being moved here in its entirety to the present site. (Now known as the West Virginia Building)
Moore expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Marion County Board of Education for the donation of this building.
The State Road commission, through its supervisor, Pat Ryder, has loaned valuable equipment and help toward the excavating for this site of this building.
The fair association plans to have regular meetings from now on which will culminate with the fair on September 13.
The officers of the fair association are HG. Moore, president, W. P Thorne, vice chairman; Charles Straight, Secretary; Paull Hess, treasurer; and the following board of director: Howard Furbee, N. G. Michael, Frank Cross, Francis Fluharty, John C. Thorn, W.E. Jones, Hurshel Hibbs, Paull Hess, W.P Thorn, H G. Moore and Ivan Hall.”
“3,500 Persons at Opening Night of Mannington Fair – The Fairmont (W.VA.) Times, September 13, 1950
Despite last night’s downpour of rain, more than 3,500 people turned out for the opening of this year’s bigger and better Mannington district fair.
However, the gala parade scheduled for last night was postponed because of rain and will be held tonight at 6:30 o’clock. Eleven high school bands will participate.
H. G. Moore, president of the fair association, officially opened last night’s proceedings and presented George W. Buzzerd, industrial counselor for the upper Monongahela power development as the first speaker.
Because of the variety of exhibits, Buzzerd referred to the Fair as the “first fair to ever put a seed catalog to shame.”
J. B. McLaughlin was the next speaker. McLaughlin praised the cooperation of the many different groups participating in the fair. He stressed the fact that the fair was held “for ribbons not profit.”
One of the most interesting exhibits to draw the attention of the crowd last night was the large plastic heart displayed by the West Virginia Heart association. The “heart” pumps on half a gallon of “blood” per minute, the normal amount of blood the human heart in the same time.
Another part of this interesting exhibit is the “Heart of the Home” showing the arrangement of all kitchen and home furnishings so time and energy may be saved and work may be simplified in order to protest the heart of all those suffering from heart disease.
The West Virginia Heart association is a voluntary health agency and is interested in a good all-around health program.
Mrs. Caroline R. Rainbolt of Charleston, executive secretary of the West Virginia Heart association is in charge of the display at the fair. A movie on the heart will be shown during the fair.
The exhibit at the fair are considered the largest in the history of the fair.
Late yesterday afternoon, the cattle tent was full and about 20 head of cattle tied outside waiting for more housing space. More were coming in during the evening.
The same holds true for horses and ponies as well as other livestock displays.
Out standing among the exhibits in the Community Building is the work various 4-H clubs of the county, under the direction W.E. McCommas and Miss Margaret Rexroad. Many new articles are on display and the entire, exhibit is receiving praise. There are 22 4-H clubs displaying their work this year.
Miss Rexroad stated yesterday that they now have 28 4-H clubs in Marion County with 75 members, the largest is the history of the work.
The Flower exhibit of the Mannington Woman’s Club, Garden department is very pretty. It features two large night blooming cereus(?) which have several blooms just ready to open, one owned by Mrs Forrest Gribble and the other by Mrs. S. V. Dotson. Another interesting feature is the large branch from a chestnut tree containing a large number of well filled chestnut burrs, something that has not been seen in this section for some time. These chestnuts were grown on the Lest Atha farm on East Run. The display of lowers from the Charles Hibbs flower garden on dents Run is also outstanding. The committee in charge of flowers has asked all others who have flowers to bring them in as soon as possible.
The Girl Scout display is rated as one of the best at the fair.
The Art work of the Mannington schools is excellent and the various types of work shown gives the general public an idea of the fine work done by the pupils and teachers in our school.
Many antiques never seen before are on display, many of which have a very interesting local history.
The Mobile X-Ray unit is being attended by hundreds of fair visitors who wish to avail themselves of t free chest X-ray. This unit will be on the ground until Saturday from 3 until 10 o’clock p.m. every afternoon.”
Mannington District Fair
It was announced that the 2020 Mannington District Fair had to cancelled due to the spread of the Coronavirus. We will not be having a fair this year, even though we are asking for memories of previous fairs. So, we are asking for folks to help produce a virtual fair. We would like to have pictures not just old one, example before 2000, that can be used online during the week that the fair would have been held. If you have a good memory of an event, then write a little about it and send it to us.
Each day of the fair, using the dates of August 3rd through the 8th, would have a different theme. Examples might be the parade, Demo Derby, favorite entertainment, did you plan to bring your horse or other animal to the fair, best dressed animal, do you have pretty flowers around you home, vegetables in your garden, the list of categories will have more information next week. So, start looking through pictures and also think of taking pictures of animals that you are proud to let others see. Do you have some very nice garden vegetables, a nice patch of corn, (that the wind did not blown down). Flowers at one time were so interesting and beautiful under the Community Building, many folks have some very nice flowers around their homes and pictures of those would be great to help show off a person’s green thumb.
This year we may not be able to have the actual fair, but we still will be able to remember past fairs and give others the enjoyment to see what we are proud to exhibit. We do not have long to get this project ready, so start now looking or taking pictures of today, so that others may enjoy too.
Thank you to the community for your help and keep checking the web site for ideas and categories that you just might have something to pass on. If you have pictures that you would like to send, please send them to johcar48@frontier.com and also manningtondistrictfair@gmail.com If you have a memory of the fair that you would like send that would be great.
We would like to have something for folks, even though we can’t get out, to enjoy and remember. Memories can be a lot of fun and it will not feel as if the fair was just forgotten.
So, send us your memories. Pictures from the 7-‘s, 80’s, 90’s or any time, we will appreciate them and others will enjoy them. The week of the fair you might want to check to see what pictures are posted and who just might be in them.
We do have pictures of the “football field” with few rides but the stage. This is before the stage and bleachers were constructed on the fair side of the creek. This was a portable stage, well it was in pieces that but still hard to move. How many remember the race track in the parking area? Or when there were no buildings on the fair ground side? We have these pictures and we hope that folks will enjoy them as they will be posted on Facebook fair week. We would like to see others too.
We are now having some rain and helping the flowers and gardens. So current pictures will be great. Do you have a zucchini that you missed in the garden? They can get big over -night. Send us a picture and see who may have the largest. Flowers are looking so pretty around the area. Send a picture of your flower beds or containers garden. It will be enjoyable for others.
Just a Thought
While reading through the many newspaper clippings about the fair, many are lists of those who won ribbons for flowers, vegetables, baked goods, needle work, canned food, animals, horse and pony pulls and horse and pony races. The lists are very long. I am not sure where they housed all of the animals. Then the exhibit in the community building of vegetables and canned items were on the bleachers and they had to be very close together. Needle work and quilts were in the middle displays. There was just so much that folks were proud of and they had accomplished. There is a pictures of canned- foods, that the quart jars are almost touching, as they are on display on many rows on the bleachers. Just difficult to realize now as not many folks put in gardens or can to preserve food for winter. There are not as many who do needle work or sew. It would have taken several folks and a lot of work to get the display set up in the community building.
Farmers Market
The Farmers Market is doing very well. If you have not attended it is held Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Trader’s Alley, behind Mountaineer Florist. There are fruits and vegetables available and some produce from local farmers. Crafters are also coming and have a variety of items for sale, such as crocheted items, jewelry, wood crafts, paintings and more. There are also those who bring sweet treats for sale at different weekends and they are very enjoyable. The market is sponsored by the Mannington Women’s Club and they would like to invite you to attend to see what is available and just enjoy getting out for a little while. The Women’s Club also has a basket raffle each week. The proceeds from this benefit the club’s community projects.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please do so at johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
