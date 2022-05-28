Ten days ago in a grocery store in a Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York, and Tuesday at an elementary school in a Hispanic community in Uvalde, Texas, the latest mass killings in America occurred. Already this month there have been 43 mass shootings.[i]
Something is terribly wrong! Other countries experience mass shootings, but their quick response in tightening gun control measures and screening of gun purchasers have achieved dramatic fewer instances of such tragedies.[ii]
Those of us claiming to be “Christian” must wonder at the sharp differences in applying belief to daily lives. Alongside banners waving Trump’s name on Jan. 6 were banners emblazoned with Jesus’ name. Jesus’ name was used by insurrectionists as a leader of a hate-filled mob. Sadly, Jesus’ name has been “used” throughout Christian history to justify mass murder and other atrocities committed by the Church. Similar ideas justify mass shootings, usually against people of color or other differences. It recalls the words of Charlotte Brontë, “I can be on my guard against my enemies, but God deliver me from my friends.”
Moreover, we see how easily humans can be overtaken by that part of our DNA rooted in primate, male-dominance, testosterone-crazed behavior, the Alpha syndrome wherein if we don’t get our way, like spoiled two-year-olds throwing a tantrum, we resort to destructive violence bordering on sociopathy.
Having worked briefly in an institutional center that included a unit for sociopathic teenagers, utilizing treatment approaches designed to help those youngsters acquire conscience and self-control structures, I regret to report after four years into the project, no encouraging results could be shown. Really scary in America today are the increasing signs of loss of self-control and allowing our emotions to dictate our behavior.
Even scarier is the warping of Jesus’ story and teachings to justify resorting to violence. The biblical depictions of Jesus show him to be one who lived out of an ethic of love, the kind of love that willfully works toward the best welfare of others. His heart went out to people, especially the oppressed, cheaters, women, even minorities. Two stories come to mind where Jesus praises and expresses care toward Samaritans, the most despised people of Jesus’ time. Oh, there were those episodes when he went after certain groups (Pharisees, Sadducees, Scribes), but careful reading reveals that he never singled them out as individuals for attack. But as types of religious hypocrites, he was blistering.
Likewise, some situations today require our standing up, speaking as forcefully, “Enough!” “Your brutality in Jesus’ name is not Jesus and nothing like him at all!”
The reality seems as if a third of Americans find those parts of the Bible that emphasize God being jealous and full of wrath more to their liking. Their “replacement” fears leading to brutality blends well with biblical stories of God’s permitting genocide, killing of innocents and racist animosity.[iii]
But when those of us who fail to stand up for what we say is the meaning of Jesus, seeking good and not evil, establishing merciful kindness, letting justice roll down like waters, and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream. (Amos 5), or in Jesus’ words, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” (Luke 6:31), we become aligned with the beastly behavior.
[i] https://www.gunviolencearchive.org/reports/mass-shooting
[ii] https://www.cfr.org/backgrounder/us-gun-policy-global-comparisons
[iii] Genesis 6-9; Deuteronomy 7:16, 20:10-18; Joshua 10-11; Numbers 31; Book of Revelation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.