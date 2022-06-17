Heat waves have hit Farmington, Farmers.
Wednesday was so hot I saw a few birds rolling around in the mud puddles behind the Post Office on my way home and I thought if it were a little bit larger, I’d be tempted to join in. Lulu, in her old age and full-figured-ness, is content to hop in and out of the air conditioning in this wicked heat. The boys, however, are not too keen on their outdoor time being limited. While Ruger has found he can not only be a tripping hazard (his favorite activity) but snag any dropped ingredients while I cook if he backs up to the vent below the sink. It’s becoming quite the challenge to wash dishes while he snoozes. Moss on the other hand, found an old beach towel lying on the cool laundry room floor gives him full advantage to nap and make sure no one slips in the back door without his knowledge. We are learning that Ruger does not bark because bad guys need to get through two other canines before he finds it necessary to get involved. Have no fear, our slice of Railroad Street is under full watch. (At least until the temps cool down a bit for them to play in the backyard with the kids.)
About town
Our Farmington Youth Baseball League can now add the title “Champs” to their teams. Congrats to the 2022 Fringe B-Ball team Champions the Farmington Fighting Farmers who had a perfect season going 17-0. The kids played their hearts out and really had a lot of fun. The MCPARC Playground program is up and running at the Farmington Community Building and Ballfield. The program is for ages 6-13 and runs Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. until July 21. Lunch is provided to the kids and the program, which includes field trips to Wave Tek, guest speakers, activities, etc., is at no cost to parents.
You can preorder T-shirts now for the 3rd Annual Mike McKinzie Memorial Poker Run. Orders will be taken until July 10 at a cost of $20 each. St. Peter’s had a very successful clean up day last weekend. Several parish members and volunteers helped clean the church inside and out. We’re so lucky to have such beautifully cared for religious houses in our community. Also, please say a prayer for the safe travels and the improvement in the health of Father Binu’s father. He has traveled back to his homeland having been called there by this family. Also get well wishes to birthday girl Sharon Tassone who has been in the hospital. We hope she gets better real soon. Happy Anniversary to Randy & Ruth Lemley. Today’s special at the Baker’s nook is Turkey Club Cronini with Potato Salad for $9.50. Come out and get one before they’re gone!
A special thanks to everyone who came out to the car wash last weekend in support of the North Marion High Band and Guard. We raised enough so that each participating student could earn a little bit towards their band camp costs. It was the first opportunity for some of the kids to interact with our incoming 8th graders who can now call themselves true Freshman band members. It’s going to be a great year!
Yesteryear
A very Happy Birthday to our great state of West Virginia. It was on June 20 that our wild and wonderful WV was born during such a time of great strife in our divided country. It’s hard to believe that we celebrated our centennial back in 1963, which to a lot of you was a time of teeny bopping through the halls of Farmington High, setting up housekeeping as newlyweds, starting your families, and making lots of memories in our fine town and communities. Maybe you remember the No. 1 hits that year like, “Hey Paula,” “Walk Like A Man,” “He’s So Fine,” “It’s My Party,” “My Boyfriend’s Back,” “Sugar Shack,” “Surfin USA” and “Blue Velvet.” Celebrations were all around the state with Summers County holding an all day county wide event with the longest picnic table in the state. Charleston’s party featured a 500-pound birthday cake which stood four and a half feet high in the form of a huge star. It had 35 layers to signify being the 35th state to join the Union. It was expected to give 2,500 servings. I dug up a column about the state’s 50th birthday party from 1913 and they suggested 2,000 communities would be celebrating our statehood. Going a step farther, they asked what would it take to put all 2,000 cakes into one? The estimation was it would require 16,000 eggs, 750 pounds of butter, 300 pounds of sugar, and of course all your flour, flavoring extracts and such. While one birthday cake would cost a modest 35 cents, this big birthday cake would run you about $700. Can you imagine all that frosting? This sweet tooth can!
Parish Celebration date change
The St. Peter’s Parish Day Celebration has been changed to Sunday, July 24. In case you hadn’t heard, the church is celebrating the Feast Day of St. Peter with a special invitation to all current and past members. They will celebrate Mass and follow with a covered dish dinner. Meats, drinks and paper products will be furnished by the parish. It also will start as the kick off to their 100th years as a parish. What an accomplishment!
News from the North
An online parent meeting for anyone interested in their student joining the robotics team will be held Monday at 4 p.m. You can email jamie.knight@k12.wv.us or kaitlyn.ault@k12.wv.us or message them on the Facebook page for an invite. Longtime Husky teacher, Doc Curtis has retired after 36 years of teaching. Good luck on a well deserved retirement. North Marion High School Boys Basketball Team will be putting together their Annual NM Boys Basketball Golf Tournament. It will be held on Aug. 12 at Green Hills Country Club near Monongah. Not only are they looking for local groups and businesses to sponsor but also play in the tournament this year. Cost is $80 per player or $240 per team. North Marion Cross Country will be having live period practice this week on the 21-23, & the 28-30 Tuesdays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays only. They meet at the North Marion track from 5-7 p.m. And the North Marion Band Drumline/Drum Major/Guard Practice begins on Tuesday the 21st at the band room from 5-8 p.m. and again the following week on the 28th and 30th. Full band practices start after the 4th of July holiday. There’s still time to join!
Birthdays
Special birthday wishes to Makayden Martin, Preson Roach, Debbie Stahl, Michael Hayes, Aubrey Hoskins, Lindsey Lapeer, Tom Browning, Odessa Carpenter, Dave Michalec, Vickie Starsick, Sharon Tassone, and Gary O’Dell. Because I think a little fuss needs to be made, if you have a little time please wish my grandmother, Meredith Banick a very special birthday tomorrow. She and Rudy have had a heck of a year and I think a little love needs to be sent her way on her special day. (but don’t think I’m going to let it slip as to what birthday this is! She’s always going to be a young grandmother to me because I was the one who made her one.)
Ins and Outs
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry will be giving away supplies at North Marion High on Thursday, June 30 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. while they last. Noah’s Ark Assembly of God held a slip ‘n slide kickball game the other night and let me tell you it’s been the buzz of the community. Maybe each town could get a team together and we could start a slip ‘n slide kickball league. Wouldn’t that be something? The full schedule has been announced for the Fairview 4th of July Celebration. This year they are proud to say they’re getting back to their traditional all day schedule with the Ray Hedrick 5K Fun Run, parade, guest speakers, musical guests, crafters, games and all the works right down to the fireworks.
Papa Joe’s Famous Meats opening day
Monday is the big day for Papa Joe’s Famous Meats. The business is opening up at 3349 Freedom Highway in Monongah and is brought back to the people of Marion County by the great-grandson of Farmington’s own Papa Joe Manchin. They’ll bring back the famous recipe he used when he made his homemade sausage and other deliciousness back in the late 60’s. Stop on by and wish them luck! It’s not every day that someone’s legacy is carried on to another generation.
Final thoughts
I tried the new Strawberry Frosty at Wendy’s. My grandpa Huck Jones used to love a good strawberry milkshake. Even when he begrudgingly took me to McDonalds (he’d tell me when we drove by that they were closed. Once I got older I’d argue, “But Huggy Bear, there’s people in there!” to which he’d tell me they were cleaning it. All of this so he could go on down the street and take me to his favorite, Long John Silvers.), and never changed flavors unless we went to the Igloo where we both got a raspberry cone. My honest opinion is that it’s tasty, but I’d rather go across town to Dairy Creme Corner and get myself a raspberry soft serve and eat it until I’m delightfully sick. You can reach me this week Tuesday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. as we’re closed on Monday for the holiday. I’m also available by phone at 304-367-2527 or email me at scummons@timeswv.com. Stay safe, hydrated, and cool, Farmers.
