In a time when many of us — school systems and families included — are looking anxiously for things that we can control or ways that we can cope and stay resilient, I think of the advice of retired Navy Seal Adm. William H. McRaven in his book “Make Your Bed.”
He referenced how the simple act of making your bed in the morning can set a mindset for how to tackle the little and big things throughout the day that you will face, many of which are beyond your control. “When you make your bed first thing in the morning, you start the day with purpose and confidence … And, if by chance you have a miserable day, you will come home to a bed that is made — that you made — and a made bed gives you encouragement that tomorrow will be better.”
It is the phrase “uncontrolled interruption” that has become normal in the daily functions of a school system over the past year and a half. Last week, 7,411 students finished the first full week of school in face-to-face instruction in Marion County. While potential weather delays or cancellations from Hurricane Ida and 168 quarantines due to potential exposure to COVID-19 caused uncontrolled interruptions in Marion County Schools, the school system worked to communicate how we will respond by sending out communications for quarantines and inclement weather protocols. These are posted on the News section of our website as well as on our social media. We made our bed.
The retired Navy Seal with 37 years of experience provided 10 life lessons at a University of Texas at Austin commencement address in 2014. I cannot help but draw connections between these lessons and the start of this year for Marion County Schools.
While we work to communicate how we will focus on what we can control, despite the interruptions, the admiral reminds us, “if you want to change the world … find someone to help you paddle … make as many friends as possible, and never forget that your success depends on others.”
On Sept. 15, the board of education will hold a special meeting with Marion County Parks and Recreation to review community grant programs that have assisted with playground and sports facilities improvements as well as supports to programming to support our students over the last four years.
We will consider how we can do more. In addition, instructor positions for after school programs provided through Tygart Valley United Way Flipside and the 21st Century grant were hired to begin in elementary and middle schools effective next week. Lesson 2: Success in Life Requires Teamwork. These are valued friends.
As students returned to classrooms, our school counselors, teachers, and aides are noticing the need to address behavior and mental health concerns while simultaneously working to address recovery of learning due to the pandemic.
It cannot be stressed enough that one only needs to “measure a person by the size of their heart” when looking at the extra efforts and expertise of all of our staff to meet students’ many needs as we return. As we remind students that they have “talents, determination, and courage that aren’t always visible to the naked eye,” it takes us back to one of the system’s mottos for years “it’s what’s inside that counts.”
Teachers and aides received training prior to the start of the school year on ways to help students regain the social-emotional skills needed, notice trauma, and provide coping skills. These trainings will continue throughout the year. In meeting with several parents and students over the past few weeks, I have encountered those in tears, frustrated and looking to the school system for support in a number of ways.
Additional supports, funded through Round 3 federal funds, will be posted on Sept. 7 to provide Community Outreach/Healthy Grandfamilies Facilitators. These positions, funded through June 2024, will provide community and family outreach and supports during the day with behaviors and mental health in the schools. Future staff trainings and collaborations will be important for us as we continue to remind families of opportunities to release stress, find potential talents, and build resiliency.
The recent collaboration with Fairmont State University Academy for the Arts is one example. The academy is offering scholarship opportunities through a $10,000 George W. Bowers grant for the North Marion feeder area as well as special programming for all Marion County students, future field trips and performances for students, and Summer 2022 Theatre Camp supports. These are much-needed outlets to overcome what has been thrust upon a school system by the pandemic.
In the coming weeks, student assessment results from the 2020-21 school year will be sent to families by their schools. This will include the West Virginia General Summative Assessment from grades 3-8 and 11 (SAT School Day), and the Alternate Summative Assessment for Grade 11.
This gives us another opportunity to address one of McRaven’s lessons — ‘A Setback is Only Permanent if You Let it Be.’ The district overall had some gains despite the pandemic, but not nearly indicative of what we would see in a normal school year without interruptions.
“We must face these challenges with the same determination we bring to our success” and not complain or use the pandemic as an excuse in the words of McRaven. Students in grades 1 through 10 will take a beginning of the year assessment during the window of Sept. 1-17. This BOY will give our teachers a foundation of data to assess what specific skills and proficiencies students have on grade level at this time. The 38 Learning Recovery and Innovation afterschool positions, 1 in English Language Arts and 1 in Math per building, will use this data to recovery instruction. In addition, the 38 reading and math intervention positions during the day will also utilize this data.
McRaven reminds us, “at some point we will all confront a dark moment in life. If not the passing of a loved one, then something that crushes your spirit and leaves you wondering about your future. In that dark moment, reach deep inside yourself and be your very best.” This is a dark season for school systems, many students needed that 5 days of face-to-face instruction and extracurricular activities like sports and the arts. We are working diligently to face this dark season so that we can continue our “pursuit of excellence” in Marion County Schools.
I know I am among many who will point to the unfairness and the trails of this pandemic. We will all celebrate the day when every conversation begins with something other than COVID-19.
However, it is the patience, grace, understanding and resiliency with which Marion County Schools staff and families are working together to deal with life’s unfairness that is to be commended right now.
“It is easy to blame your lot in life on some outside force, to stop trying because you believe fate is against you. It is easy to think that where you were raised, how your parents treated you, or what school you went to is all that determines your future. Nothing could be further from the truth. The common people and the great men and women are all defined by how they deal with life’s unfairness,” said McRaven.
So, I encourage us all to continue to focus on what we can control, “slide into obstacles headfirst” and “don’t back down from the sharks,” so we can see how, together, we overcome what is thrust upon us for the opportunity to shine.
