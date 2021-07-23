One of the most interesting biblical passages is found in Mark 5:1-20. It begins with the disciples and Jesus headed toward the opposite shore of the Sea of Galilee. As soon as Jesus disembarked, a man possessed by an evil spirit came out of the tombs. Biblical stories are ancient accounts that we cannot picture or understand, but we can probably assume that the encounter with this demon-possessed man moved the disciples out of their comfort zone.
I am deeply disturbed by the image of this hopeless man living among the tombs in the graveyard, howling and cutting himself with stones. It reminds me of America’s first ghost story, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” The townspeople in the biblical passage tried to chain the man to no avail and so he continued to be an unwelcome presence on the edges of their society.
We continue to chain ourselves with questionable actions that spawn harsh consequences, sometimes admitted and addressed, other times wreaking havoc on those around us. Questionable actions cause us to be bound but also self-made rules can bind. Rules for our own behavior provide boundaries for ethical and moral living, but when we impose our own rules on others (often with questionable readings of the Bible), we chain their bodies in ways that can be devastating for them.
We can assume the townspeople banished the man to the graveyard, either through legislation, or with verbal or physical harassment. Either way those who live on the edges often feel unloved, unwanted and unheard. Sometimes the solutions are hard, warranting tough love, especially if the banished cause harm to themselves or others. But with thought, care, and a resolve to love one’s neighbor, solutions can be found and implemented.
One interesting aspect of this story comes from Jesus’ punishment of the demons. Jesus sent the demons into a herd of two thousand hogs feeding on the hills. Because almost every part of a butchered hog can be used, two thousand hogs would feed and provide income for a village for a long time. In the end who was hurt because of their inability or lack of concern to find solutions to a serious problem?
After such a miraculous event which cured the man, enabling him to re-enter society, one might expect the townspeople to be elated when they heard the good news. The owners of the hogs ran to town and reported the loss of their herd and identified the responsible party.
The townspeople ran out to the graveyard to see Jesus and the man who used to be demon-possessed. However, rather than rejoicing, scripture records, “Those who had actually seen what had happened to the demon-possessed man told the others about the pigs” (italics added by author). “Then they pleaded with Jesus to leave their region” (CEB). Why would they run Jesus out of town? Fear of the unknown? Fear of the man they chained in the graveyard? Or anger over the economic loss?
How we treat others matters.
