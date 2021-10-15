Happy Friday, Farmers.
Have you ever wondered where certain expressions come from? Normally I spend the evening cooking dinner, helping with homework, and preparing for whatever activities round out our evenings from band to helping Kasey prepare for student council elections. (Being a campaign manager for a 6th grader is demanding!)
After preparing a pork roast in the crock pot Tuesday night, we had a few extra minutes to sit down and relax. With it being in the midst of hunting season, the outdoorsy shows are usually the go to for the husband. Kasey, on the other hand, loves a good Halloween cooking competition show and so it’s been a toss up for who has control of the television. Much to my surprise they’ve found a show they can compromise on and we’ve been watching “Meat Eater” on Netflix. The show follows the host, an avid hunter, as he stalks game across the fields and mountains of the U.S.
After pursuing and making his kill, he brings it back to prepare and show you a way to cook the meat in the most beneficial way for both nutrition and to use as much of the harvested animal as possible. In the episode, he was learning how to use a flintlock pistol with some Pennsylvania boys, giving a history lesson as he went along. It even caught the attention of Kyan who was interested in the mechanics of the situation.
I never knew that this particular firearm is responsible for such phrases as “flash in the pan,” “going off half cocked” and “lock stock and barrel.” While usually found in your westerns or Regency era duels, these guns are quite interesting, even to someone who didn’t grow up around hunters or marksmen. It’s nice to find a show that grabs the whole family and gives them an “Ah ha!” moment. Kasey learned a new way to cook venison, Jared saw something go “boom,” Kyan’s brain soaked up all the info, and I learned that a flash in the pan is just when a spark ignites the powder. It’s flashy but it achieves nothing.
Around town
How great was it to have the 2021 NMHS Homecoming Parade rolling through Farmington. What a display of Husky Pride seeing all those students gathered round the towering bonfire cheering on their team and celebrating the introduction of a group of classy ladies that will represent our school on the Homecoming Court. I really wish we had more events like this. Speaking of, several things are going on this week starting with the Katy Church of God of Prophecy’s creamed chicken and biscuit dinner. Stop by tomorrow from 2-6 p.m. and walk out with the best meal a $10 donation can buy in these parts. In addition to your biscuits and mashed potatoes with gravy, you’ll also get green beans, cole slaw and dessert.
Farmington Homecoming Incorporated will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Farmington Community Building. Everyone is welcome to attend. The special for today at The Baker’s Nook is Taco Salad at a bargain $9. If anyone has seen a black dog with a white chest that answers to the name Max, please let Todd Freeland know. He’s been trying to locate him and he may be in the Farmington area. A Happy Anniversary to Julius and Amber Aloi.
News from the North
Great night Monday for music in the hills. We were fortunate enough to watch our band kids play at the 7th Annual University High School Showcase of Bands. The night was packed with performances from both middle and high school bands, and also collegiate bands including our own Fairmont State (if you haven’t heard their Pirates of the Caribbean field show, you need to!) and the Pride of WVU, the Mountaineer Marching Band. Huskies dominated the Homecoming Court of Fairmont State this past weekend.
Congratulations to Grant Elliott and Katlyn Cunningham, the reigning King and Queen of Homecoming ‘21. Grant is the grandson of my friend Carolyn Jones and I bet she’s tickled pink. Way to go Huskies Cross Country at the Wirt Wetlands Invite. The ladies took 1st place with the gents coming in 2nd. What a win in Elkins for our football team! Final score was 53-7 and the Dawgs were definitely on the loose! I remember traveling to tiger country back in my band days. Much to our surprise we came off the field to find someone had egged our drum cases. Good clean fun.
This week’s live stream of our NMHS Homecoming football game is sponsored and brought to you by The Monongah Dairy Kone. It’s nice to have local businesses support as a lot of other teams charge you to watch the game live on social media. You can also find a coupon in this week’s game day program for a free small ice cream cone at the Dairy Kone. With the Halloween themed homecoming, lots of spooky fun is to be had on the campus of Husky Country. A little vocabulary contest is currently going on with the grand prize of a complimentary pass to Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum. Twenty lucky students who can correctly define one of the 100 most commonly used vocabulary words on the SAT will receive a pass, graciously donated by WCLG. Husky Helpers has you covered if you need help with your homecoming hygiene. Students can pick up jewelry, ties, make up and other health and hygiene products in the main hallway today.
Folklore
How’s about a little Folklore to feel a little bit more Fallish? Did you know spiders spinning larger than usual webs is thought to be a sign of a cold winter? I don’t know if it’s true or not but the spider that lives in my driver’s side mirror has been weaving one heck of a web the last few mornings. Honestly, I’m surprised he’s hung on for so long with these bumpy roads, but every morning I have a new masterpiece to look at when I drive to work. If webistry is the new meteorology, I think I might start calling him Joe Denardo.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday wishes go out this week to Joseph Gouzd, Macanea Powell, Evelyn Mayo, Tom West, Andrew Aloi, Ann Mahaney, Becky Opron, Erik Poster, Melissa Filius Johnson, Steven Tucker, Ronda Haught, and Patrick Retton. Also, please send your happy thoughts to my dad, K.C. Jones, who will be celebrating his 62nd birthday on Oct. 18. Love ya!
Yesteryear
Wouldn’t it be nice if school could go back to the days when the community rallied support and education was simple? A new school opened in the Mannington area of “Annabelle” in the Fall of 1922. So thirsty for education, the enrollment was large enough that there was a concern of overcrowding. Parents were to attend a meeting to make plans for “conducting social gatherings for the school term” while the male students had already organized a baseball team which had begun to practice. Principal Clarence Strum was busy making arrangements for the scheduling of games with other elementary schools in the district. As a parent, I feel like we spend a lot of time being told what’s going (or not) on with our children while they are in the care of the school system. There’s certainly a lack of fun when it comes to the planning of activities in the middle grades. It’s sad that our Jr. High students have to wait to get to NMHS to have the same kind of fun they had in Elementary. Fall of ‘22 also saw Farmington High School “prying the lid off” their first ever Football season. Their first game was against West Monongah High who was also just beginning their football program. Coaches Strohecker and Opp were drilling the fundamentals of the game into the 22 member squad at daily practices. The Rev. F.M. Malcom gave his farewell retirement sermon at the First M.E. Church where he had ministered for four years of his 32-year career. Parents were celebrating the start of a successful first term of school. Their reason for such glee? Textbooks were being furnished by the schools for the first time. A $3 deposit was asked as a damage fee but would be refunded at the end of the year depending on the condition of the books. Also, due to the crowding of the schools due to record breaking attendance, the library of FHS had to be moved into one corner of the auditorium and new bookcases ordered for their organization. Mrs. Williamson, the librarian, was busy organizing the chaos, as it was reported.
Final thoughts
It’s been a busy week, Farmers! Hope to see a lot of you at the big game tomorrow night. Good luck to Coach Hayes and the Husky Football team. Please keep in mind that our Huskies will be out and about Saturday preparing for all the Homecoming festivities. Be safe, have fun and Go Dawgs! You can reach me at my desk this week, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., via email at scummons@timeswv.com, or pop into the office and visit me!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.