Friday night lights will be gleaming tonight, Farmers!
Did you know that the NMHS Band has a member of the football team among their musicians? Yep, Freshman Gabe Mileto is part of our drumline and doing a fine job. Each game he pops out of his helmet and puts on his bass drum to join them on the field for the halftime show. How is that for commitment to your love of music?
A thought has been circulating around social media from athletic programs all over the state who share the same sentiment and I think our area schools should join the bandwagon, so to speak. It goes like this: “Every High School should do this. Load the football team up, all of them, raise money if needed. Anyway, load them up and have them go to at least one Marching Band Contest, have them cheer and support their, yes, their marching band, the band that is at every home game supporting them, it’s the least that should be done, and think of how it would make the band kids feel knowing that those football players supported them, now that would be some “school spirit” and I bet it would do a lot more good that you could ever realize. After all, hard work is hard work.”
So I challenge all sports teams who benefit from the support of the marching bands in our areas to come out to the 57th Annual Band Spectacular hosted by FSHS Polar Bears Band tomorrow evening and return the favor. Gates open at East-West Stadium at 4:30 p.m. and the event starts at 6 p.m. with 15 high school and university bands from all over North Central WV coming together to showcase their talents and hard work. Performing will be: Trinity High, Clay-Battelle High, North Marion High, Grafton High, Fairmont State University, Liberty High, Lincoln High, Elkins High, Buckhannon-Upshur High, Preston High, Bridgeport High, Morgantown High, University High, East Fairmont High, and Fairmont Senior High. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for students and kids under 5 are free. You can get advance tickets today at Dry Cleaning World and Craft Connection for $5 each. Let’s pack the stadium and cheer them on. And while you’re at the game, don’t forget to visit the concession stands and thank the volunteer band parents and friends inside.
Around town
In keeping the theme going, I’d like to say a thank you of my own and share my condolences to the family of one of the band moms from my generation who passed away yesterday. Mrs. Debbie Jones was a beloved woman from her church family to all the kids she helped while her sons were active in various organizations and sports at North Marion. She will be dearly missed. My sister is in need of 35 shoeboxes to be donated. They will be used by Samantha’s students at Barrackville for classroom projects. Please contact Mrs. Halpenny if you can help her out! Anniversary wishes to Eric & Ann Espinoza who celebrate this week. The special today at The Baker’s Nook is spaghetti with meatballs and a side salad for $12.50. Farmington Homecoming Incorporated will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Farmington Community Building. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday to Daniel Aloi, Brenda Sanders, Keith Raddish, Amy Roscoe, Frank Doshen Jr., Crosby Meluzio, Rosemary Glaspell, Alicia Batson, TJ Smith, Makayla Haught, Melvin Rogers, Jessica Hedrick, Adam Darrah, Cowen Carpenter, Laila Ruckle, Basil Ruckle, Kim Raschella, Craig Ruckle , George Tippner, Connie Demo Evans Knotts, Helen Chuby, Misty Jones, Dave Morgan, Forrest O’Dell, Patty Davis , Chloe Clelland, Vickie Varner Sanders, Ryan Wycoff, Abby Hubbard, Mikaylie Shearer, Rick Menas, Shirley Sherry, Rosemary Tennant and Frank Raschella.
Yesteryear
What other towns do about milk. That was your front page headline in September 1921. The Hon. W.W. Conaway, mayor of Fairmont and City Solicitor Albert J. Kern had been making the rounds at several large WV cities trying to find out how they handle their “milk situation.” The itinerary included Charleston, Huntington, and Parkersburg where officials were interviewed and data collected for a report the two men will present to the city Board of Directors. In it they will detail how these cities employ health officers, veterinarians, and bacteriologists along with a sanitary officer on a monthly basis to enforce the testing of butter fat and bacteria on a rotating weekly schedule. The results are published in the newspapers. In Charleston, a much more elaborate and costly but efficient system is “in vogue” keeping a card index of each milk dealer who must be registered and pays a fee of $1 per month. Fairmont would recommend the state commissioner of agriculture be petitioned to assign a veterinarian to the area for help in regulating this matter. Milk, at the time, was sold for 12 cents a quart and delivered to the homes. Although Louis Pasteur figured out pasteurization to keep bacteria out in 1864, we were still working on regulations 88 years later. In 1924 the U.S. Public Health Service drafted a model ordinance for states and localities, however the first federal pasteurization law wasn’t passed until 1947. The FDA didn’t issue its final regulation on the mandatory pasteurization of all milk or milk products (with the exception of certain cheeses) for sale or distribution in interstate commerce until 1987.
Ins and Outs
Over Monongah way, Taci Saunders and Joshlynn Boone have a new hobby. If you’re in need of artificial keepsake bouquets, wrist corsages, and boutonnières they have you covered. Their blooms are beautiful. The small animal and poultry swap is this weekend at the Fairmont Tractor Supply tomorrow from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Pizza, sandwich, and salad sale is also going on tomorrow from 3-6 p.m. at the Fairview Fire Department. Eat in or carry out. A new sandwich, pork barbecue, has been added to the menu. Call 304-449-1904 or 1905 to place your order. All proceeds benefit the Volunteer Fire Department.
News from the North
First home game of the season is tonight as our Huskies take on Oak Glen. Now, the players are asked on home football game days to wear a shirt and tie to school. As you can imagine, not everybody has those in their closet. If you do not have a shirt and tie, Mrs. Coach (Stacy) Hays does in the Husky Helper’s Closet. If you’d like to donate shirts and/or ties to the Closet, it helps not only the football players but other students in need of dress clothes for awards ceremonies, job interviews, and occasions where they represent the school. You can also donate school, hygiene, and other supplies. (Think socks, deodorant, mouthwash, hats, gloves, etc.)
Have you received your Senior Citizen Pass (65 and older) yet? All Marion County high schools and the Personnel Department in the County Office can take your photo and print the pass for free entry into MC athletic events. The pass is paid through the Marion County excess levy. The North Marion Foundation meets Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. in the school cafeteria. Come up and join! Papa Joe’s Famous Meats in Monongah will help the North Marion Cheer Boosters with a fundraiser Oct. 8. You can stop in from noon-3 p.m. and purchase a 12” Hot or Sweet Sausage Hoagie for $12, or a Large Pasta Salad at $12 and Small Pasta Salad at $6. Place advance orders by calling 304-612-3879.
School daze
Flipside is a new afterschool program geared towards 5th-8th graders which promotes fun accelerated boredom busting learning. Sites will begin this fall on Sept. 12 and will remain open five days a week for the school year completely free to all families. Sites locally would include Mannington Middle, East Fairmont Middle, and West Fairmont Middle schools. Registration is now open at tvuw.us/flipside. Through a partnership with the Tygart Valley United Way and Marion County Schools. Fairview Girls volleyball team will have a home match Sept. 14 against Clay Battelle. JV and Varsity will play at 6 p.m. I’ll be there cheering on my No. 3, Miss Kasey. The Fairview Elementary Grandparent Breakfast through Title 1 will be Sept. 13 at 8 a.m. Please turn your form in if you will be attending.
Final thoughts
Queen Elizabeth II passed away yesterday. As a fan of the monarchy, it saddens me that such a fascinating woman has gone but it makes me eager to see what these next generations do. Regardless of your feelings, she led a heckuva life. While I haven’t traced my lineage back to a common relative, I’m sure if I did, my number in line to the throne would be in the tens of thousands. Miss Kasey and I will be drinking tea in her honor and perhaps watching “The Crown” this weekend while we wait for her historic funeral service and the crowning of His Majesty, Charles III. One day, I’ve told Kyan, he can take me on holiday to the UK. It’s on his “Mummsie and Me” bucket list, right up there with seeing a great white shark in person. We’re going to be wild once these kids come into their own in adulthood. You can reach me this week at the office via phone 304-367-2527 or email scummons@timeswv.com. Have a great week, stay safe, pull the sled, and go dawgs!
