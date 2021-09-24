Psalms 124:1- “If it had not been the LORD who was on our side — let Israel now say — if it had not been the LORD who was on our side, when our enemies attacked us, then they would have swallowed us up alive.”
Mark 9:42: “If your hand causes you to stumble, cut it off; it is better for you to enter life maimed than to have two hands and to go to hell, to the unquenchable fire. And if your foot causes you to stumble, cut it off; it is better for you to enter life lame than to have two feet and to be thrown into hell.”
“If” is a big word in our language: It is used one way or another 4,762 times in scripture. It is used in terms ranging from judgment to reconciliation; from demands to rewards of faith; from words of scripture to words of confessions of faith.
“If” is a short word — two letters — but believing in it can change a life. — Luke 17:6 and Matthew 17:20 reads, “The Lord replied, ‘If you have faith the size of a mustard seed, you could say to this mulberry tree, ‘Be uprooted and planted in the sea and it would obey you.’”
In the ritual of Holy Communion we read, “If we truly and earnestly repent of our sins and are in love and charity with our neighbors, draw near with faith and take this holy sacrament to your comfort and make your confession to Almighty God.”
The other day I met a friend and we talked about what my sermon would be on Sunday. I said “if.” His eyes lit up. He said, “That’s one of the words I always use. “If you pull the wire this way, it will work, if you will listen to me...” Then, he said, the other word most used by people is “Just.” If you would have just listened to me; if you just would make time; if you just try it once more.
Here in these two passages we hear the word if — The Psalmist senses God in the “ifs” of life. And it’s a positive view. “If the Lord had not been on our side, then we would have perished.” It doesn’t preclude difficulties or destruction, hurts or harms, but the trust in God will allow us the victory at the end.
But the Psalmist insists we don’t praise God in the midst of our victories or in the “ifs” of our living. Consider Psalm 7:4 “if I have repaid my ally with harm or plundered my foe without cause, then let the enemy pursue and overtake me, trample my life to the ground, and lay my soul in the dust.”
When we turn to the New Testament, the symbolic meaning is very clear. If we let our greed, lust, wealth, or power overtake us, we need to remove the effect of our symptom. So, If our hand causes us to sin, our eye causes us to lust, our feet causes us to run to evil, remove it. (Proverbs 16:6)
Most of us know poems by Rudyard Kipling but not much about him. He had a difficult life, overcoming living in many places, an abusive foster mother, a legal battle with his brother and death of a daughter, and losing his son in World War One. He used his difficulties to summarize his life and faith in this poem, published three years after he won the Nobel Prize. It is appropriately called “If”
If you can keep your head when all about you; are losing theirs and blaming it on you;
If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you, but make allowance for their doubting too:
If you can wait and not be tired by waiting, Or, being lied about, don’t deal in lies,
Or being hated don’t give way to hating, And yet don’t look too good, nor talk too wise;
If you can dream – and not make dreams your master;
If you can think – and not make thoughts your aim; If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster
And treat those two impostors just the same: If you can bear to hear the truth you’ve spoken
Twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools, Or watch the things you gave your life to, broken,
And stoop and build’ em up with worn-out tools;
If you can make one heap of all your winnings, and risk it on one turn of pitch-and-toss,
And lose, and start again at your beginnings, and never breathe a word about your loss:
If you can force your heart and nerve and sinew, to serve your turn long after they are gone,
And so hold on when there is nothing in you; except the Will which says to them: “Hold on!”
If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue, Or walk with Kings – nor lose the common touch,
If neither foes nor loving friends can hurt you, If all men count with you, but none too much:
If you can fill the unforgiving minute With sixty seconds’ worth of distance run,
Yours is the Earth and everything that’s in it, And – which is more – you’ll be a Man, my son!
Source: https://www.familyfriendpoems.com/poem/if-by-rudyard-kipling
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.