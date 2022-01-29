Focus scripture: Ephesians 2: 4-10, NRSV
“But God, who is rich in mercy, out of the great love with which He loved us even when we were dead through our trespasses, made us alive together with Christ — by grace you have been saved — and raised us up with Him and seated us with Him in the heavenly places in Christ Jesus, so that in the ages to come He might show the immeasurable riches of His grace in kindness toward us in Christ Jesus. For by grace you have been saved through faith, and this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God — not the result of works, so that no one may boast. For we are what He has made us, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand to be our way of life.”
Westminster Dictionary of Theological Terms defines faith as, “Belief, trust and obedience to God as revealed in Jesus Christ. Faith is the means of salvation. (As stated in our quoted text Ephesians 2: 8-9) Faith is the means of eternal life.”
The Gospel of John 6: 40 illustrates the means of eternal life, “This is indeed the will of My Father, that all who see the Son and believe in Him may have eternal life, and I will raise them up on the last day.” (NRSV)
Also included in the definition, “Faith affects all dimensions of one’s existence: intellect, emotions and will. How does faith affect our intellect?
When we are in school, or when we are required to learn some new task, do we take the credit for our ability to comprehend or our ability to understand the task? Do we give God the glory and praise for giving us the ability to learn, to understand and to perform learned tasks?
All our abilities to think and reason and even remember are all evidence of God’s work in us and deserve our praise and glory to our Creator. What about our emotions? Our negative emotions, our highs and lows, become more steady, more controlled through our faith in God’s power and love working through us.
What about our will? How is it impacted by faith? Faith assures us that God’s will in everything is better, for the present and the future, because of God’s great omnipotent power; knowing every teeny, tiny, miniscule aspect of all situations all over the world! So much greater than anything our limited knowledge could ever imagine.
Faith is a gift from God, through His love! God’s love gives us all we need for today, tomorrow and forever. Let’s all pray for God to daily increase our faith so we can share more faith with others!
Jackie Chambers is local pastor appointed to the Valley Chapel UMC and Benton's Ferry UMC Shared Ministry beginning July 2021. She previously served in Jane Lew. She came into ministry as my second career, after working in several Fairmont pharmacies for 34 years.
