The first week of a new year is a good time to read again or for the first time, Genesis 1:1-5. The opening verses seem so appropriate: “In the beginning when God created the heavens and the earth, the earth was a formless void and darkness covered the face of the deep….” And verse 3 proclaims: “Then God said, ‘Let there be light, and there was light.”
No doubt, the whole world has been covered by darkness and we all need light as we live “in the beginning.” This year these opening words of Genesis seem especially appropriate. We cannot take lightly the global impact of COVID as it increases dramatically. There are more cases and more deaths and hospitals and funeral homes are overwhelmed. Restrictions on activity, on businesses and restaurants and the urgent need for mask wearing keep people on edge. Depression and anxiety abound and negative reactions including domestic violence and suicide have increased. We pray, in whatever way we may, for a new beginning and for light in the darkness.
Political chaos has shaded the end of 2020 and even this first week of 2021. The focus for the majority of those reading this is on the pending transition of Presidential Administrations and the shaping of the U.S. Senate by an election in Georgia. The behavior of persons in positions of leadership increase the volume, intensity and danger of chaos in many ways. Surely, we pray, in whatever way we may, for a new beginning and for light in the darkness.
Political crises are not limited to the United States. There are “wars and rumors of war” in many parts of the world. The United Kingdom has withdrawn from the European Union with all the economic and social impact that causes across Europe and beyond. The UK is forced at the same time to lockdown due to a more contagious variant of COVID. New elections are pending in Israel and elsewhere, uneasiness in the Middle East is high due to the uncertainty of how Iran may act in the midst of all the changes going on and in reaction to events of the year just past. Surely, we pray, in whatever way we may, for a new beginning and for light in the darkness.
For those whose faith has deep and lasting roots, there is hope, comfort and a source of light. Scripture and traditional rituals offer clear and positive reminders that God is able and will provide a new beginning and light in the darkness.
This is a time for reflection and mindfulness that even when it seems the earth and the “face of the deep” are covered in darkness, the sources and grounds of faith offer light to overcome and guide us through this darkness. It is not a time to place confidence in politicians and governmental procedures or in military or other violent movements. Psalms remind us: “It is better to take refuge in the Lord than to put confidence in mortals. It is better to take refuge in the Lord than to put confidence in princes.”
It is a time to remember the first words of the book of Genesis, that in just such a circumstance, God provided light “in the beginning.”
