Then God said, “Let us make humankind in our image, according to our likeness; and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the birds of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the wild animals of the earth, and over every creeping thing that creeps upon the earth.”
So God created humankind in his image,
in the image of God he created them;
male and female he created them.
God blessed them, and God said to them, “Be fruitful and multiply, and fill the earth and subdue it; and have dominion over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the air and over every living thing that moves upon the earth.”
— Genesis 1:26-28
This past Sunday, the story of creation from the first chapter of Genesis was one of the appointed lectionary readings in my church. No matter how many times I’ve heard or read this story, I never cease to marvel at the glory of creation unfolding, or at the words that “God created humankind in his image.” Over the years, these words have become a sort of touchstone, a reminder of God’s love that I return to over and over again.
When I heard these words read in church this past Sunday, though, they seemed to hold even deeper significance, seemed to carry with them a particular urgency. The reminder that every single one of us is made in the image of God seems like an important and timely reminder when the world around us is filled with upheaval, unrest, and conflict. And this reminder that every single one of us is made in the image of God can help us orient ourselves to the way God desires for us to live and be in relationship with one another.
Recognizing that each person is made in God’s image doesn’t mean that we must always agree with one another, or like the actions of another person. Recognizing that each person is made in God’s image also doesn’t mean that we will automatically stop being frustrated with others or become the most compassionate people possible overnight.
Yet, it can be far too easy to forget that others are made in God’s image and to fail to treat them as such. It’s so easy to fire off a rude response to someone on Facebook, someone we can’t see and might not even know, just because they’re on the other side of a screen. We must make the intentional effort to combat this impulse within ourselves, and I believe that if we begin to develop the habit of looking at others as being made in God’s image and support that habit by praying for those we struggle to see in that way, we will find ourselves slowly transformed.
When we look at people and see God, it becomes harder to remain angry or frustrated. When we look at people and see God, it becomes easier to listen with open ears and open hearts. After all, as one friend recently told me, “you will never look into the eyes of someone God does not love.”
