For the past week I had the opportunity to work alongside what I like to refer to as some of the strongest pillars in our communities, the leaders of our schools, our principals. In less than 20 days, Marion County Schools will welcome our students back on the first day of 2022-23, for grades 1 through 12, on Aug. 22.
For a number of reasons, it was fitting that we honed in on the practices of Sherlock Holmes, the literary character that has been portrayed on the screen more than any other in history. Beyond the notion that I believe we all can remember the influence of a school principal in some aspect of our lives today, Holmes is always in the pursuit.
Fittingly, the Marion County Schools motto is “Purpose, Pride, Perspective in the PURSUIT of Excellence.” And though I have never been personally drawn to the investigative tales of Holmes to read for pleasure, I found myself down a rabbit hole thinking of what that motto deeply means.
When you think of “pursuit,” Holmes is one of the first to come to mind. He’s been portrayed nearly 300 times on the screen. Like the student who returns to school every day because they build a relationship with a teacher, cook, aid, secretary, custodian, or principal, I dove into learning more about Holmes because of my interest in actors who have recently portrayed him on screen. Research tells us that one of the greatest impacts of a student’s success, beyond the classroom teacher of course, is the school principal.
With so many challenges and changes facing public education in recent years, this time of year is particularly important to update the school system on the latest wave of policies and procedures. How will we ensure safety and security of our students? What elements of our school counseling plans will provide for the rise in mental health needs and supports? What details can we observe, gather, and practice to further increase our students’ academic achievement? How can we work to increase the perspective that public education provides far more solutions to the overall growth of a better society? And, who are the “Watsons” that will get us there?
It’s certainly a pursuit and one that does not always reap immediate solution. But, in the true spirit of Holmes, we persist. Like unraveling a mystery, our reflections this week were driven by seven questions based on the traits of Holmes:
What is a strategy or tool I use to OBSERVE daily in our school?
What is a DETAIL I pay attention to in our school?
Who is a PARTNER that complements a weakness in our school and helps me grow professionally?
What is a PERSPECTIVE about our school I want to eliminate?
What is something I want our staff to PRACTICE daily for student achievement?
What is something our staff hasn’t quite mastered that I continue to PUSH them on?
How can I PROVE that my school excels?
This week the leaders of schools in Marion County leapt deep into investigating and finding solutions to focus on what matters. We were equipped with national, state, and local speakers on the topics of building relationships, recognizing and accepting differences, connecting instruction with relevant interests of students, increasing the rigor of delivery of content, finding ways to cultivate student voice, and pulling apart recent policy updates to ensure we are in compliance. In the words of Holmes, “it is our business to know what other people don’t know.”
One of the favorite philosophers of Holmes, Goethe, once said, “A person hears only what they understand.” Holmes and Watson are quite different in their thinking. Watson, though competent and brave, tends to be unimaginative, listens to gossip, and prone to straightforward assumptions. Holmes, however, focuses on details and makes observations on numerous levels in order to deduce the truth. This week we focused on expanding our personal understandings so that we could help our staff, students, and families gain perspective and avoid assumptions. “It is a capital mistake to theorize before one has data,” the author of the infamous Holmes detective stories, Arthur Conan Doyle, prompts us.
Holmes and Watson work well together, complementing each other to find solutions. How many times can we say that school systems cannot work in isolation? “It’s elementary!” that we need families, community groups, and legislators to become aware of our needs in mental health and academic intervention supports. “Weakness in one limb is often compensated for by exceptional strength in the others,” Doyle inspires.
The author also reminds us that perspective matters. “When you have eliminated the impossible, whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth.” There are layers to every mystery that faces our schools. The very foundation of education in the United States was intended to better equip ALL our students to thrive in our communities and as citizens. Without restrictions, “the greater good for the greater number” has been the driving force behind the selfless dedication of our educators and staff. When you consider this perspective, it is profoundly inspirational what our schools do. That is our “truth.”
Like Holmes, we do not always solve every mystery on the first attempt, put we practice. “It is better to learn wisdom late, than never to learn it at all,” writes Doyle. So, we remind our leaders and those who serve the greatest asset of our communities — our students — that we stay true to our expertise, hone our skills, and remain vigilant in what we know to be true.
Just as we remind our students when faced with a difficult math problem, the productive struggle and the failures are also lessons. “I hate to see you cry, but I love to see you try,” writes Doyle, almost as if he was poised in front of today’s students, teachers, or principals. We are in this together and the rewards when we accomplish goals that we set for ourselves and our schools is perhaps one of the most rewarding we will experience.
More so than perhaps ever before, we are asked to prove what we know in education. It’s a relentless challenge, but one we enthusiastically embraced this week in the reflections with our county’s leaders. “What’s the point in being clever, if you can’t prove it?” Doyle poses through his famous character, Holmes, who is never complacent, has a constant desire to improve, and seeks the most perplexing mysteries.
Despite the numerous ways that we observe and know that our educators and leaders make a difference, there our times — in the in-between — that leaders feel an insurmountable obstacle from time-to-time — whether it be overcoming the effects of a pandemic, solving decades of problems embedded in society, facing the potential loss of significant funding sources, or changing mindsets. We ended the week with a powerful reminder from the character of Holmes that every leader needs to heed at times, “There is nothing more stimulating than a case where everything goes against you.”
And, I’m proud to say, Marion County Schools proudly and enthusiastically is still in the pursuit.
