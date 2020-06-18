Good morning Mannington!
I hope everyone has had a great week. It’s a little cooler as this is being written, but also comfortable. We can all see that the COVID-19 threat is not over. There have been spikes in the numbers as more folks are out moving around. If you do wish to go out into the community, please think about how close you are to others and try to wear a mask and wash your hands as soon as you come home. I know that masks are uncomfortable to wear but if it will help you stay safe, try to put up with it. A lady at the Farmer’s Market Saturday had crocheted extensions to connect the elastic that goes over your ears behind the head, so there was no pressure on your ears. This would make the mask a little more comfortable. Be very careful this week and look out for others, stay safe.
Mannington Food Pantry
Part of our human nature is to refuse change. With this pandemic we have all learned to change in one way or another, whether at work at school, at home and even at the grocery store. Some consider it a blessing while others feel as though it has been a struggle. But either way, we were powerless to the change. I once heard it said that humans are at their best when things are at their worst. I believe this to be true. Why does it take something like a pandemic to make us realize just how important our family is, our friends, our neighbors, the grocery clerk, the mail carrier, all the health care workers and countless others that we depend on daily?
The Mannington Food Pantry was able to stay open because of dedicated volunteers and countless others who have donated to the Pantry. We want to thank them right now for their support. We also want to send out a special thank you to Price Cutter in Mannington, Unicare, the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties, the Mountaineer Food Bank, Mannington Main Street, the churches of Mannington, the Mannington Woman’s Club, the National Guard and many individuals who have been so generous to us during this pandemic. Because of such generosity, we were able to continue to help those that are in need of food. The Clothes Closet is closed for now because it would almost be impossible to social distance in the small rooms.
Believe it or not but things work better when we all work together, even if it is one step at time. We’ve adjusted how we fill food orders to keep everyone safe. We have worn masks and gloves, sanitized and used social distancing. As we focus on what needs to be done, then together, we can slowly start moving in the right direction, but we have to get used to different things. Thank you, Colleen Morris, Director Mannington Food Pantry.
Farmer’s Market
A new event in Mannington got off to a great start last Saturday in Traders Alley, behind Mountaineer Florist. The Farmer’s Market opened to a few vendors and several people checking to see what was happening. It will be open again Saturday, June 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Set up begins at 9 a.m. Hand crafted items, plants and flowers, herbs, produce, farm fresh eggs, handcrafted baskets were available last week. Items available may change each week. So, you may want to make time to check what is available each week. There has been interest expressed by several folks and if they start coming in the next few weeks, you won’t want to miss attending on each Saturday morning just to see what is available. Please try to social distance and you are encouraged to wear a face mask.
Vacation Bible School
Come learn about Jonah and the great fish! Big Fish Bay-Hooked on God’s Mercy!! June 22 thru June 26 from 6-8 p.m. at the Llewellyn Baptist Church. There will be classes for all ages. We will be following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for safety. There will be crafts, games, singing and refreshments each night. Friday night, we will have a wiener roast with smores. If you need a ride please call ahead. Llewellyn Baptist Church is located on the right, a half mile up Flat Run Road, off Route 250 North of Mannington. For more information call Beverly at 304-641-1482.
Park and Pool
As everyone knows now the Mannington Pool will not be opening this year. This is sad, there are not near the number of folks that used the pool as there was at one time. Yet, it was a place for those who wished to swim could spend the afternoon with friends and enjoy the water without traveling a distance for a small admission fee. So, hopefully we can look forward to 2021.
The Park and playground areas (Hough Park and Bowers Park) are open now and hope that folks will enjoy them. If you are interested in hosting a family event and need to reserve and rent a picnic pavilion please call Heather at City Hall at 304-986-2700. You may also just take a picnic to the park for just your family and not cook in and you do not have to reserve a table area. This would be a good way to spend an evening with the family. They only ask that you clean up when you are done and take your garbage with you. This is just a way to leave the park, clean, as when you entered. Youngsters will enjoy the playground to allow you to be outside for a little while.
Enjoy the parks and playgrounds, but take care of them also and keep them clean, leave them nice for the next person. Have fun.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following address, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your e-mail or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
