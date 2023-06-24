How lovely is your dwelling place,
O Lord of hosts! (Psalms 84:1)
When I drive into an unfamiliar town, I immediately take notice of houses of worship.
I suppose this somewhat strange obsession is related to my peculiar vocation as a pastor, but I recall doing this from a very young age. Whether towering stone edifices, meandering facilities of yesteryear, or newer windowless corrugated metal buildings, I wonder about the people who worship in these spaces, the story that brought them to construct them, and the commitment of the people to create a place of permanence.
The spires and steeples indelibly mark the skyline of our towns, cities, and countryside, reminding us of the unseen and sometimes unspoken one who dwells in our midst. And Fairmont is no exception. Churches, including my own, mark this city’s landscape reaching skyward.
As a Christian clergyperson, I would be remiss if I did not remind folk that both the Hebrew and Christian Testaments wrestle with the idea that God does not dwell in houses made by human hands.
We have long explored the idea that God dwells in our hearts and among the faithful gathered community, not within the walls of any one structure. But where does that leave our buildings, the inspired and inspiring spaces we have set aside? Some may even ask, has the church building, the dedicated worship space, and the expense of its upkeep come to its natural end?
I wonder, however, if each building is an invitation to seek out the God who is already among us.
Many of our faith communities use their space to house 12-Step Programs for people in recovery and the loved ones of those caught in addiction.
We often use our spaces to feed those who are hungry. Some even host low-cost schools and daycare programs. The church is indeed a shelter from the storm of life. They are also the places where many celebrate or observe marriages, births, and, yes, funerals. We mark the rhythms of people’s lives that might otherwise go unnoticed. We open our doors to invite all to hear God’s story of love in various ways.
So, next time you see a steeple or an old stone spire, hear the story of God’s love. Hear the story of a people moved by that love to help others. Hear the story of people inspired to make a difference in the world. Be drawn into the story and play your part as well, even if you never enter the doors of that building.
