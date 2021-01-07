Good morning Mannington!
As we start a new year, I sincerely hope that health and happiness comes to everyone. We are hearing of so many folks in the area who are ill and some seriously ill and in the hospital. The virus numbers continue to climb and now they say the virus is changing. I hope that each and everyone that needs to be out in public will wear their mask and try to social distance from others.
I think a lot of us would be in better spirits if we would just have some dry, clear weather with some bright sunshine. That just might give some cheer to folks and they would have a different outlook.
We do not get to see our friends and socialization is not recommended, have you thought of just calling a friend or neighbor to talk? It is possible that you will both feel better. Don’t talk for a long time, they might have something that they need to be doing. The thought that someone cares will mean a lot. Did you ever think to make a list of folks you might call to just say hello and check on them? This could help them through their day and give you a purpose of doing something to help another person.
Remember to check on neighbors who just might need a little help during this time. Take care of each other, wear your mask if going out and stay safe.
Celebrate Recovery Mannington
Time for a new year and time to let go of those hurts, habits and hang ups. Celebrate Recovery is a biblically-balanced ministry to help those who are hurting by showing them the loving power of Jesus Christ through a recovery program.
It’s made up of regular people who are on a journey toward wholeness. A safe, confidential place where we can share our story with other fellow travelers on this journey of healing. Celebrate Recovery Mannington will open for its first meeting on Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at The First Christian Church, 210 Locust Ave., Mannington. Join us to start this new year as we let God heal us from our hurts.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
