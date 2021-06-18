Luke 12:48: To whom much is given from much is required
I pray this finds you all doing well and you are happy in Jesus. I just wanted to share a thought the Lord gave me to share with you today. I just want to ask you one simple question that you might not even think about. “Have you changed oil lately or added some to your vessel?”
See we all have these vessels that we call a “car” or “truck” and those vessels have to get the oil changed about every 3,000 miles. I understand some of the newer vehicles will shut off if your oil is running low, whereas some of the older cars will burn the engine up if you don’t change the oil. Wow, just think with me a little in the spiritual realm.
You see we have a vessel, our body, designed by God and made in his image and likeness. If we don’t refill our vessel with the oil of the spirit of God, sometimes our spirit will stop and we get all down in the dumps, not knowing what way to turn and get all depressed and upset at God, when really it is our own fault. See, we need fellowship with one another and our church family. We need to be in the presence of God and be under the spout where the glory pours out as some of the old preachers used to say. Keep our vessels full of the oil of the spirit of God. When we do, no devil in hell can come against you because you have been filled up and overflowing in his love and power.
Did you know: Oil evaporates? It has to be replenished or it will disappear.
Holy Spirit oil does not evaporate. You may think he does but we are the ones neglecting him. We must allow the Spirit to flow over us and refresh us daily. Well, you ask, how do we do that? Pray, talk and have fellowship with God your father and read the word of God, spend time with him and fill up.
If there is a hole in your vessel, the oil will leak out. It can be so tiny you might not even notice but over time your oil will be gone. You may ask what causes a hole? Ephesians 4 cautions us and says, “Give no place to the devil” In the Hebrew/Greek “place” means give no avenue, or give no window, so don’t allow bitterness, unforgiveness, self-pity, or jealousy among others things to creep in and cause a hole in your vessel and lose your oil. As we learn to walk in the anointing, we learn to guard against the tricks of the enemy so we don’t lose our oil (the anointing).
Another thing about oil is that it has to have proper density or thickness. Not gritty or dirty. Viscosity measures the ability of oil to withstand heat and pressure and also to reduce friction or stress.
Our oil will wear thin under the heat of spiritual warfare if we do not give daily attention to prayer and Bible study. This helps maintain spiritual thickness and strength.
We have to guard our anointing. Luke 12:48 says “To whom much is given from much is required.”
We cannot operate on past glory. Don’t try to survive on yesterday’s oil. Don’t become stagnant. Let the oil of the Holy Spirit run fresh over you today. Ask for a special anointing. The Hebrew/Greek meaning for anoint is “Meshach” meaning to “rub-in” or “to smear.” It makes me want to shout as I say; Lord, I want the anointing to pour all over me and to be rubbed in. I want the tangible anointing, one that can be touched and felt.
Always remember associations are important to keep your oil full. We need to associate with anointed people because they will rub off on you. They will influence you. The disciples were followers of Jesus and I would say he wore off on them. Have you ever heard people say “guilty by association”? Well, we are that, whether it be good or bad. I chose the Good Association, how about you? Will you pray with me as you read this today?
Holy Spirit, help me to empty myself of “me” so I can be filled with “you.”
Fill me with your presence, so I may know your power, that I may know your glory, that I may know the precious anointing of your Spirit. Help me Lord to be more like you as I associate daily with you. In Jesus Name, Amen.
Have a Blessed Jesus filled day.
