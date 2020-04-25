Laughter is a vital medicine for the soul. Could we not use a dose in these times?
After 65 years of marriage, my wife and I have been sentenced, by the official government authorities, to home confinement. You must understand, we have not received ankle bracelets through the mail yet, but being law-abiding citizens, we have somewhat reluctantly submitted to the sentence.
Over the course of the first few days of forced total togetherness, we enjoyed getting to know each other a little better. But as days turned into weeks and weeks into a month, we began to annoy each other a bit. The old adage of too much of anything, no matter the beginning value, can become nearly obnoxious is a looming possibility. We may not have entered that room yet, but we may be knocking on the door.
We have experimented with several acts of making the best of our situation, but we are about to run out of ideas. You may like to know some of our attempts to seemingly shorten the extended time allotment of our sentence.
It was suggested that we should exercise to maintain our dexterity and physical health as coping tools for this invasive virus. Three times a day, and often a time or two more, we exercise our arms with a firm and intended plate-to-mouth motion.
Our leg muscles are not neglected as we stand from our sitting positions several times a day to answer nature’s call to our “library.” You must understand our library is unique in that it has a shower, toilet, wash basin, and one volume selection. We keep up on world affairs, vocabulary, love stories, and many other earthshaking revelations found it its pages.
This fountain of knowledge has been published for many years and has always been known as “Readers Digest.” This may explain why we are so informed and current on world affairs and modern trends of our society. The more nature calls, the more educated we become.
Our fingers have become very agile by using our remote entertainment selector. We could get much more finger exercise and dexterity if not for the ability to speak into it and receive full obedience in our selections. If this pandemic had occurred many years ago, imagine how much exercise would have been obtained by the necessity of standing and walking to the set and changing the channels.
Likely, the most constant attention to our bodies is given to the all natural God-given cushions used in our favorite body position. They come in all shapes and sizes and were anatomically placed for the position that we most enjoy – sitting.
Since our washer and dryer are located in our basement, my wife had the idea that if we washed and dried our clothes everyday, I would get a lot of exercise as her errand boy in the transportation of said loads. This required four trips for each wash. Her experiment was not too long lived. Each trip seemed to be a mountain climbing experience for the designated climber. The embarrassment of crawling up the steps while endeavoring to carrying a load of clean clothing tethered on my back soon began to bother her.
As any proficient mountain climbing team would do, she tied a rope around her and attempted to assist my much-labored ascents. You may have guessed the outcome by now. The picture isn’t very pretty. Imagine two loyal American law-abiding citizens totally immobilized in a heap, one halfway up the stairs and the other at the top totally collapsed in an heroic effort of team support.
There is no way of knowing how much longer these restrictions of ordinary life will last. I feel that I have become closer, if that is possible, to my life’s wisely chosen mate and best friend.
But all good things must end. If this goes on much longer, we will run out of clean clothes, and our arm muscles will be too big to fit through our, although dirty, sleeves. Our legs will be so active that we will not be able to sleep. Our intellect will burst from our accrued "library" knowledge.
We are told to think of tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow and the inevitable light at the end of the tunnel. I suppose tomorrow will finally arrive, but I am not putting on my tunnel light sunglasses just yet. Truthfully, I am totally worn out from doing nothing.
