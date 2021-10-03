“There’s no place like home,” keeps coming to mind as we approach this 30th day of the 2021-22 school year in Marion County. Many of the headlines over the past month have been consumed with how the school system is responding to the pandemic.
The reporting of the number of positive COVID-19 cases among staff and students (237 as of Sept. 30), quarantines, masks and overcoming substitute shortages have increasingly become the focus across the state and nation. There is much more that is occurring within our classrooms, school buses, athletic fields and school campuses. Our schools are the heartbeat and soul of the communities of Marion County, and in our hunger for a return to “normal,” it is the rich backstory of our schools and the future plans that encourage us all to hold on tightly to what will help us to live again.
On Sept. 14, the Broadway musical “Wicked,” which debuted 18 years ago, reopened after Broadway shut its lights down on March 12, 2020 for one of its longest closures in its history due to the coronavirus pandemic. Wicked is the 5th longest-running production in Broadway history and the second highest-grossing musical, surpassing $1 billion in revenue.
Now, I am not an authority on Broadway. I was first exposed to Broadway during a high school field trip, planned by my show choir teacher, who like many of our teachers today, knew that a student from a rural school in West Virginia would likely otherwise never have an opportunity of this nature in a lifetime. I cannot help but pay homage to that teacher, who would be so proud to know that the connection between Broadway’s reopening and the powerful impact of the arts overall on our pandemic recovery does not escape me.
Our schools know the symbolic impact of bringing our students back to recover not only instruction but social-emotional skills. We provide a sense of pride for the community and outlet similar to the reasons that people seek out the arts for catharsis. From the Fairview Middle teacher who is exposing students to Wassily Kandinsky’s art methods to express the inner self, to the Fairmont Senior teacher planning the return of the Madrigal Feast, to the East Dale teachers’ visual webs that spark the writing process, to the East Park kindness quilts, to the illustration journals at Watson, to the music therapy utilized in a number of classrooms Pre-K through grade 12, Marion County Schools are shining as bright as the return of the Broadway lights.
Just as Broadway prides itself in getting New Yorkers through the 1970s fiscal crisis, 1990s clean-up of Times Square by Mayor Giuliani, and the September 11 attacks 20 years ago, we know that Marion County Schools will get our community through this recovery process.
However, we have seen evidence of the visible effects of the pandemic on our leading actors. Over the past two weeks, we have experienced a shortage of substitute custodians, secretaries, aides, LPNs, cooks as well as an average of 12-17 teachers per day throughout the district. These are not concentrated to one school, but each absence that is uncovered asks our employees to pull together and provide coverage.
It is a mission we all assume so that our students can have five days of face-to-face instruction because we know, without a doubt, that this is what will help them to recover and thrive the most. Understudies are stepping in throughout the productions on Broadway in just two short weeks that they have opened. One day after Disney’s Aladdin reopened on Broadway, it was cancelled 30 minutes before the second night’s curtain call due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among the cast. Like the casts and crews who have come back to work after experiencing deaths of family members and friends due to COVID-19, Marion County School employees are overcoming the tragic and sudden loss of loved ones in their lives due to this virus.
We would be untruthful if we didn’t acknowledge there is fatigue, frustration and fear. Like the actors who went from a show eight times a week and exercising five days a week to 18 months of a less structured schedule — often one filled with isolation, unpredictability and uncertainty, our staff and students are now back on schedule and making adjustments. Still 80% of our principals’ and nurses’ days are consumed with COVID-related issues, which are added on top of their normal responsibilities.
Teachers are working vigorously to stay on top of homework requests and planning for instruction to address recovery. School counselors are in classrooms to help students gain strategies through Second Steps, puppetry lessons and song. Like the Broadway performers had to recondition their bodies, voices and minds, Marion County Schools’ staff and students must be mindful to build their strength back, care for ourselves and take time to recharge and refocus so that we can take care of others.
We are definitely not in Kansas anymore.
But, the messages in Wicked, the musical that tells the origin story of The Wizard of Oz’s Wicked Witch of the West and is based on Gregory Maguire’s novel “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West,” can certainly apply to how we view this point in our journey. We will all struggle with opposing personalities and viewpoints and separating good intentions from bad intentions.
But, it is the enduring power of friendships, sometimes the most unlikely ones, that remind us that we need each other and “because I knew you I have been changed For good.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.