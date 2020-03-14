Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is well.
If you live in Rivesville and are looking for someone to mow your lawn this spring and summer, contact Chuck Deusenbery at (304) 278-9710.
Rivesville United Methodist Church is also taking orders for their delicious homemade Easter eggs. Flavors available are: Peanut butter, Coconut, Cherry Nut, and Maple nut. The cost is $5 for a large egg and $2 for small. Orders need to be placed by March 29 with a delivery and pickup date as April 5 from 1-3 p.m. at the church. To place an order call Bonnie at (304) 278-5817, Dee Dee at (304) 278-5001, or myself at (304) 777-0540.
The Rivesville Volunteer Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary will be having a hot dog and bake sale today from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
There will be a Pizza, Salad, and Sandwich sale today at the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department from 3-6 p.m. Eat in or carry out. To place an order, please call (304) 449-1904. There is handicapped parking and free coffee and cookies while you wait.
Mark your calendar:
A spaghetti dinner will be held at the McCurdysville Community Building on Sunday, March 22 from Noon-4 p.m. featuring spaghetti and meatballs, salad, bread, soft drink and dessert. $9 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. Carry out is available. Proceeds go to the upkeep of the community building. Call (304) 278-5469 or (304) 278-5905 for any questions
A meeting will be held March 24 at 7 p.m. at the Rivesvile Volunteer Fire Department. This meeting will be with the Fire Department and Town Council and will be for folks who live out of town and receive a water bill in Rivesville’s VFD concerning implementing a fire fee.
The 6th annual Strike Out Cancer will be held on March 28 from Noon-3 p.m. at the Fairmont Bowling Center. $5 Spectators, $15 per participants includes Team of 5, Unlimited bowling, Free shoe rental, Food and fun. There will also be a 50/50 drawing, Raffles, and Door Prizes. RSVP by March 23 to John Satterfield at (304) 657-9265.
A rabies clinic will be held May 9 at the Paw Paw Park in Rivesville from 9 a.m.-Noon. Now is a good time to get your reservations in if you wish to rent the park out. Call Richard at (304) 278-2642.
Birthday wishes go out to:
3/4- Phil Ash
3/5- Mar Ann Ash Smith
3/17- Donna Wilson Garcia
3/17- Kim Pierce
3/19- Beth Slagle
3/19- Melanie Moore
Hope you all have/had a great day!
If you have news to share, give me a call at (304) 777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@ yahoo.com. I would like to have news by Wednesday.
Until next time, drive safe, we love our kids!
Let’s gooo Mountaineers!!
