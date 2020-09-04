I don’t know if you have noticed it or not but that darn COVID-19 is still here and it is still causing all kinds of problems and disruptions in all of our lives.
I hear people all of the time saying when this is over, when this virus is gone we will do this or that. We need to understand that this virus is now a part of our lives, it will not ever be totally gone. It will more than likely be like the flu and pop its ugly head up from time to time and mess with our lives.
If we look back at this year so far we see that 186,000 deaths have been attributed to the virus here in the USA and the near total shutdown of our economy.
All of this can be kind of frightening to a lot of people. If you listen to the news it seems like there is no hope, it sounds like we are all facing certain doom and the end is inevitable. Today, I want to remind you that there is hope, there is a place where you kind of find peace and reassurance that this virus is not going to be the end of us all.
This virus came and the scientists and doctors said it is nothing to worry about and our lives went on but then! But then, the same scientists and doctors told us to hide ourselves away, stay home, self-quarantine, no work, no school, no church, hide away and wait for the end. Doom and gloom, no hope.
Again, the scientists and doctors could not grasp the whole sphere of the virus, the physical origin is still being disputed with everyone pointing their fingers at each other and no one is really looking at the true cause of the problem.
The true origin of the virus is from the one who has come to steal, kill and destroy, the true origin comes from the one who’s only job is to wear down the Saints and bring division into God’s kingdom! Let’s look at what Jesus said in John 10:10.
10 The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full.
So, we see the root of the problem, we see the true origin of the virus, it comes from the thief, satan the one who desired to exalt himself above God. Anything that goes against God’s word, anything that harms us or brings us pain either physically, emotionally or spiritually comes from the enemy, the thief, he is the true origin of this virus that has put the world in a spin and caused fear in the hearts of so many people.
But if we look in the second part of this scripture Jesus says, “I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full.”
We must understand there will always be attacks, storms, whatever from the enemy’s camp but Jesus came that we could have life to the full. That means that we can trust Jesus to carry us through the storm and to give us peace while the storm is raging. God did not create us to hide away and tremble in fear. He created us to trust Him, to walk in faith and to enjoy all of the blessings that he has poured out for us through the shed blood of His Son Jesus!
The virus is sort of a part of our lives right now so, we need to use wisdom and listen to what the scientists and doctors are saying but we also need to allow our faith to rise up within us so we are not living in fear of what might happen!
In Matthew 4:6 satan is trying to tempt Jesus to try God’s power and he says to Jesus, “If you are the Son of God,” he said, “throw yourself down. For it is written: “‘He will command His angels concerning You, and they will lift You up in their hands, so that You will not strike your foot against a stone.’”
7 Jesus answered him, “It is also written: ‘Do not put the Lord your God to the test.”
So Jesus is showing us that we are God’s children and that we need to use wisdom in dangerous situations, we need to do whatever we can to remain safe but we also need to understand that God is in control and in Him we find our hope, our peace and our wisdom to walk through this storm.
Today, I encourage you to trust God, seek Him like never before, walk in peace. God is bigger than any storm you will ever face if you will just learn to walk in faith through the storm!
