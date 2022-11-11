Can you believe we’re only 6 Sundays from Christmas, Farmers?
Every year it’s our mission to downsize the physical gift giving within our family of four. It just gets to be too much.
The other night we finally made it our motto, “If you’re wondering what to give them, it means they’ve got too much and their needs are met the other 364 days of the year.” We started giving gifts of experiences like taking trips or going to concerts, and then COVID came and put the kibosh on it.
A few of our friends have talked about how they’ve started doing the “Gift Rules.’. For their younger kids it’s a way of teaching them that holidays are not simply about how many presents are under the tree but about time together, creating memories, carrying out traditions.
There’s variations on these rules and this year I’ve been toying with the 5 gifts and the 7 gifts. To explain, the “rules” are more like themes for each present. Sort of in the rhyming style of the bridal “something borrowed and something blue,” you have a title for each gift. In the 5 rules you buy each person something they want, something they need, something to wear and something to read. For the final fifth gift it’s something they need or want but don’t really know it.
This could be more of a thoughtful surprise like a handy tool or gadget for a hobby, an organizer to help with a project they’re doing, or maybe something you think they’d be interested in but need help taking the first step. In the 7 Gift Rules you have a bit of a variation with the want, need, wear, read staying and adding Gift No. 5 as something to do which could be something to help an outdoor sport or hobby, tickets to the movies or a concert, anything to promote being active. Rule 6 is “Something for Me” which is a keepsake item. For example, Kyan likes to collect pocket knives so each year he gets a new one from us and places it into a special display holder in his room. As Kasey gets older we’ve thought about jewelry or other items she could eventually hand down to her own daughter. It could be as simple as putting together a photo album of their family photos over the years or a scrapbook of things you’ve done together.
Last but not least, Gift No. 7 is “Something for Family.” This is an important gift because it could be a large group gift or have small parts to make a whole. You could each get a new board game and create a family game night once a week, gift cards to a state park for a weekend in a cabin or at a campground. It’s a gift to be here with one another every day. We’ve been blessed this year to be healthy and spend lots of time together. Busy as we are, we know that’s a gift in and of itself.
It’s been such a special time of celebration at our Catholic parishes here in Farmington and the sister church in Mannington. St. Peter’s Jubilee Celebration continues with a gathering this Sunday at 11 a.m. Mass with refreshments to follow. Bishop Mark Brennan and Fr. Don Higgs honored Violet Alasky and Alice Priester as the matriarch of our church as well as handed out honors to couples married 50-plus years at the celebration. Those couples were Randy and Ruthie Lemley, Charlotte and Richard Kovar, Paula and Manuel Llaneza, George and Betty Tippner, and Diane and Donnie Aloi. Newest members for 2022, Bernadette Harker, Theresa Davies, Ted Glance, Abigail Faith, Daniel Clarke, Delaina Kusich, and Winnie Sliger were also honored. Today’s special at the Baker’s Nook is chili cornbread waffle or italian sausage hoagie for $9. They are also currently taking Thanksgiving orders through the 18th for all sorts of goodies including pumpkin rolls, pies, sweet potato pies, fruit and cream/meringue pies, dinner rolls, sweet potato rolls, pumpkin cheesecakes, and more. All orders can be called in to the bakery at 304-825-9808. Kudos to Marsha and the gang for making it to the Top 20 nationally in the Greatest Baker Contest which also raised money to fund the fight against childhood cancer.
Happy Birthday wishes this week to Branson Longwell, Jake Toothman, Maria Priester, Jeff Fluharty, Ryder Floyd, Pearl Ann Burton, Sophiona Hess, Diane Aloi, Wendy Cokeley, Jim Fortuna, Sandra Layman, and Judy Duncan.
What happened to E.L. Jones, local Dairyman, in 1917? In July of 1917, Jones, a Downs resident, purchased the plant and equipment formerly owned by the Fairmont Dairy Co. and planned to reopen operations. He had operated on his own small scale for a number of years and believed he could make the local plant bring in revenue and jobs. By September he was advertising the reopening of the facility on the corner of Cleveland and Jackson streets in Fairmont, saying he was prepared to take a number of customers of his pasteurized product which was kept in “strictly sanitary condition” at six cents per pint and 12 cents per quart.
In the end of November, Mr. Jones set out for Fairmont on the 7:15 a.m. car with a suit and the intentions of running his office in place of the girl who he had employed but was currently on vacation. He never showed up. A well known man, holding a prominent position on the Lincoln District school board, his disappearance was a bit alarming as not even a rumor circulated as to his whereabouts. Described as a man about 43, fair skinned, black hair and missing two fingers on his right hand, he had a pleasing personality and many friends in the county. Always prompt in business and in reporting delays or changes in plans to his family it is a strange situation indeed. It wasn’t until late January that E.L. turned up at his home, incoherently telling a tale about his travels which took him to Cincinnati and Parkersburg before regaining his wits. It’s said he may have been suffering from a brain deficiency but was resting at home. His wife and four children, including two boys the eldest of which was 17, had been minding the farm in his absence but the dairy remained closed due to lack of management. Farmers in the area where discomforted to say the least by this as they had been bringing their cream for processing.
Christmas festivities are well in the planning stages for this year’s holiday season. So far we are confirming dates for parades all over the county including Monongah which nailed down their parade and fireworks for Friday, Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m. Market in the Park at the Celebration of Lights in Morris Park is confirmed for Nov. 19 from 5-9 p.m. If you’ve never taken the opportunity to walk through the light displays, you should! If you would like to adopt an angel from the Fairview community angel tree please contact them at their Town Hall for more information. They have several kids and teens in need. The phone number to call is 304-449-1642 and ask for Lisa. The Giver’s Hand Community Food Pantry is hosting a food drive to feed those in need this winter, you can drop off donations on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 3-7:30 p.m. at the pantry on Main Street in Monongah.
We’re in the playoff race, let’s go Huskies! Tonight our football team will take on the Lincoln Cougars at Woodcutter Stadium and the Rachel Rowdies are in full husky spirit. Game time is 7:30 p.m. and all tickets are digital so go to gofan.com to purchase before you head to the field. When we hosted them a couple weeks ago it seemed like they brought the whole town of Shinnston with them so get their early! Marion County FFA is holding a “Future Farmers for Families” toy and clothing drive until Dec. 12. You can donate to this cause which benefits the Healthy Grandfamilies program in Marion County Schools, by dropping off items at the Tractor Supply in Fairmont or the Tech Center. These families will have the opportunity to come shop the donations and have their gifts wrapped on Dec. 15 at the Technical Center from 5-8 p.m.
How did the turkey get home for Thanksgiving? It took the gravy train. Around our house it would be the crazy train. Gobble Gobble. Good luck to the Huskies tonight. I will be helping out in the concession stand and cheering on the Huskies so if you feel like snacking, come on down and say hello and get yourself something good. It's only 13 days until Thanksgiving, what are you thankful for, Farmers?
