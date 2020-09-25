Good Day Farmers.
Trying to find fall things to do is hard when COVID-19 has shut down almost everything. While the kids and I are on our own this weekend, and Dad is out hunting, we are going to learn the importance of politics. It’s hard to believe that in the next Presidential election I’ll have a first time voter with Kyan turning 18. While I don’t care which way he goes — conservative or liberal — it is important to me that he educates himself. It’s important that we impress upon these young people that it doesn’t matter your views, what matters is that you educate yourself and are passionate in your convictions. That’s what it’s all about. Stand up for what you believe in. Miss Kasey still has a few more years to go but it’s never too early to get a civics lesson. We’ll call this a weekend of “pumpkins and politics.” Happy Fall!
Banned Books Week
All you bibliophiles out there rejoice, Banned Books Week starts Sept. 27! One of the biggest misconceptions is that banned books are just old novels from decades ago. In truth, each year a new crop of literary treasures are deemed “unsuitable” for all readers and thus tried to be kept from the people. Not only have classics like “Gone with the Wind,” “The Great Gatsby,” “The Grapes of Wrath,” “To Kill A Mockingbird,” “Lord of the Flies,” “A Farewell to Arms,” “Catcher in the Rye,” “Slaughterhouse Five,” “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” but popular series such as “Lord of the Rings,” the Harry Potter series and the recently popular “Thirteen Reasons Why.” What would life (and High School English classes) be like without these great stories?
Football Game
A victory on the field for the Huskies football team over Elkins last week. Kudos to the Huskies’ coaching staff and faculty for making it a night to remember for both teams. As some of you know, last Friday we honored our senior football players, cheerleaders, band and dance team members as they were escorted by their families onto the field during the traditional Senior Night. After recognizing our Huskies, the Elkins Tigers lined up on the opposite side of the field where it was explained that that night, they would be honored as well. As some of you may have heard, the Tigers’ season features no home games as early in the summer it was reported that the bleachers at Wimer Stadium had been deemed “unsafe to be occupied by spectators.” Farmers, we don’t have to imagine what it’s like to have your last year and not be able to play on your own home field. All I can say is, that’s a class act. Remember to tune in to 100.9 this week and listen to the Huskies take on the Lincoln Cougars. This will be the last home game until Oct. 30.
Birthdays
Birthday wishes go out to these autumn babies: Jim Davis, Cindy Stevenski, Brandy Garcia Gum, Nancy Starsick, Greg Hayhurst, Misti Brandli, Maddie Muniz, Anna Tomana, Kynlie Roach, Tonya Daft and Stephanie Aloi.
I.O.O.F. Anniversary
Thanks to Jack Daft for sending me an email earlier this week letting me know that our I.O.O.F is celebrating an important anniversary. On Sept. 7, 1873 a dispensation was sent from The Independent Order of Odd Fellows Grand Lodge of West Virginia to form a lodge in Farmington. On Sept. 23 of that year, a charter was established and Electic Lodge 67 of Farmington came into existence. On Sept. 17, 2020, lodge members celebrated the 147th anniversary of the formation of the lodge here in Farmington. The lodge remains active in the community and surrounding area. It is the only remaining lodge in Marion County. Congratulations and thank you to the order for all they do in our community, the scholarships they’ve awarded to our students and we hope they’re around for many years to come.
Fall-ish Festivities and fun
If you missed last week’s pickin’ in the park fun at Cool Springs, they had so much fun they’re doing it again tomorrow. You can enjoy music, hot food, hot drinks, tasty desserts and all the old-fashion treats offered from 3-5 p.m. Don’t forget there are lots of classes being offered over at the Potters House Art Center in Fairview. From quilting to macrame, pottery, painting and everything in between. You can also stop in and pick up a hand crocheted hat for $6 to get you through those chilly mornings. Time’s almost up to get your Grant Town VFD Raffle ticket. Tickets will be available until tickets are available for purchase until Sept.r 30 at 11:59 p.m. for $5 each. Drawing will be on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. The prize is a fire pit with all the fixings to have smores galore.
We are the Champions!
Congratulations to Coach Chance Hearn and the North Marion Huskies Golf Team on their 2020 Big 10 Golf Championship win.
Anniversaries and such
A quick reminder that I’m compiling a list of all the anniversaries, birthdays, and important occasions for my column. You can head over to the Farmington Facebook page and drop your list or let me know via email or phone. We’re having a lot of fun with it and hope you guys enjoy seeing familiar names each week.
Stained Glass Suncatchers for Sale
Support the NMHS Theater Department and Debate Club and get a beautiful, locally made piece of art during their Handmade Stained Glass Suncatcher Sale. Black Dog Studios in Rivesville has made custom North Marion Sun Catchers featuring a variety of designs with the NMHS paw print or a beautiful husky dawg. Click this link to be directed to the order form! Orders can be placed online or email coliveto@k12.wv.us for more information. Orders can be picked up or shipped for an additional fee. Designs range from $15-30 each and proceeds support NMHS speech, theatre and debate teams. What a unique fundraiser and perfect for the upcoming holiday season for any Husky fan or alumni.
Yesteryear
A question was posed in one of the WV heritage social media groups this week and I thought it might be a memory jogger for our readers. Does anyone remember piercing their ears with the ol ice cube and needle? A few people in the group said they remember their sisters taking a needle and thread through their lobes and then tying it in a knot which they would coat with fingernail polish and twist through the hole until it healed. Others simply dunked the string in alcohol nightly and hoped for the best. Boy, we sure did some silly things back in the day?
I mentioned last week how nice it was to see a hometown athlete tearing up the turf and how proud his grandparents must be. Would you believe that evening Meline and Donna Serdich were in attendance to watch Brody in action? You know, Meline wasn’t too shabby on the field himself back in the day. If you do a newspaper search in West Virginia you’ll see his name popping up in newspapers around the state following his high school career and onto college days. He was noted in the Beckley paper as a member of the Class A All State football team in ‘64, and again in the Charleston Daily Mail where he was hailed as “one of the state’s greatest all-around athletes leading Fairview to a 9-0 season. He passed for 15 touchdowns in the playoff game for almost 200 yards. An outstanding basketball player he also was named to the all-state baseball team. It would come as no surprise when his name graced the headlines in the Weirton Daily Times of 1967; “Serdich Set to Play QB For Marshall.” FHS alumni would remember him as a teacher, having come back from Huntington fresh from graduation. In 1970, he would take over for Simon Matthews who moved from FHS to Monongah leaving a coaching vacancy in track. He and Donna would marry, have a beautiful house full of girls and reside in Farmington for many years.
Firearm Instructional Class
NRA certified Instructor Ron Southern will have his class for the month of September tomorrow. You can get in touch with him by calling 304-612-4714. It’s $ 65 cash for the course. All materials needed for the course will be provided in this hands-on course. Class starts at 9:30 a.m. sharp! in the Katy Baptist Church, 1858 Husky Highway. Social Distancing will be observed in this class. Everyone is asked to bring a mask, disinfecting wipes will be provided.
Final Thoughts
Here’s some humor to get you through another week of COVID-19 quarantine. Did you hear that the inventor of the throat lozenge passed away? There will be no coffin at his funeral. (ba-da-ching!) As always Farmers (and honorary ones) you can contact me this week during regular offices hours from 8 a.m-5 p.m. via email at scummons@timeswv.com or phone my desk 304-367-2527. Keep safe, keep warm, and keep your prayers on our hunters that they’ll get that trophy buck and enough meat to fill their freezers this winter.
