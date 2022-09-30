Football Friday is here, Farmers!
Are you ready to see your undefeated No. 1 WVSSAC team, the North Marion Huskies take on the Polar Bears? I am. I hope it’s a great night to be a Husky wherever you may be when we walk off that field with a much earned “W.” If you plan to head up to Husky Country and watch it live, you can be ahead of the crowd if you pre-purchase your tickets online. Tickets will be sent to your phone via email and will be validated at the gate just like all state tournament/playoff games last year.
For those of you that would rather coach from the couch, you can livestream the game tonight. Search North Marion Athletics on YouTube.com and enjoy the show. Also, don’t forget it is Alumni Night for the NMHS Band and Guard. You’re invited to meet up at the band room around 5:30 (instruments in hand if you like) just like the old days, march to the field and enjoy the game from their designated section. I’ll be there (Kyan said I had to come and truth be told it might be nice to play the fight song with my kid) and I hope to see many of my old friends as well.
Around town
Ella Grace Gerrard is running for Harvest Festival Queen at Fairview Middle. Ella was chosen by her classmates to represent her classroom at the festival which takes place on Oct. 15. Every penny raised = 1 vote and all money benefits the school. Ella has a few collection jars at local businesses but decided she also wants to have a lemonade stand too. This afternoon from 4-6 p.m., (or until she runs out) she will be beside the Farmington Family Dollar store with lemonade and snacks for sale. She is super excited so please stop and support her. The St. Patrick’s Parish Hall will be a celebration center after Mass on Sunday in honor of Nassif Rohanna’s 98th birthday. Stop by and wish him many happy blessings. Happy Anniversary to Jeff & Christy Hess. Don’t forget to get today’s special at the Baker’s Nook, a reuben stromboli with chips and pickle for $9. They’re also stocking lots of pumpkin and fall treats in the cases as well as donuts, scones, breads, pepperoni rolls, pies, cannoli, cakes and so much more. Every day is something new!
Birthdays
A big Happy Birthday goes out this week to Reese Hayes, Jennifer O’Dell, Chelsea Haymond, Terry Opyoke, Anastasia Opyoke, Logan Barber, Richard Hayes, Jonathan Toothman, Nicholas Paolucci, George Masters, Elliott Stache, and Michael Starling.
Ins and outs
A local high school student has become quite the area photographer. Fairview resident Meghan McGinty follows the Husky family everywhere from parades, athletic events, band festivals, and roaming around the hills and hollows of this county. She’s even offering photography sessions which she’s quite spectacular at. Look for her online on social media and have her snap some pics for your family soon. Speaking of Fairview, remember they will be starting a Girl Scout troop in Fairview soon. Signups will be held at their first meeting in the Fairview Public Library Oct. 13 and will continue on Thursdays at 4 p.m. thereafter. You can also register online at https://mygs.girlscouts.org. Membership for October 2022-October 2023 is only $25 and the troop number will be 10503.
Congratulations to the Town of Monongah where members of the town council this week voted unanimously in favor of local fairness law. That makes it the 17th community in West Virginia to ban LGBTQ discrimination in employment, housing, and public spaces. “I’m proud that our community took this step to affirm what I already knew, that Monongah is a place where everyone is welcome,” said Monongah Mayor JohnBoy Palmer. “I’m proud that our town council took this important step, and I look forward to the day our state Legislature follows us.” And if you’re over in the area, stop by the Monongah Dairy Kone where the special tonight is meatball hoagie served with chips.
Connecting Link Inc. will host a veggie drop on Oct. 7 at the Marion County Board of Education offices. Traffic must line up and wait away from the BOE building and nearer to the fire department end of the lot. Free potatoes, cabbage, and green beans will be available starting at noon until the truck is empty.
News from the North
Congrats to both teams who competed in State FFA Fall Career Development Events. Meats Evaluation placed 5th, Chad Michael, Thomas Spears, Brooke Toothman, Xander Brand. Alternates: Spencer Long and Allyson Postlethwait. Livestock Evaluation placed 16th. Cam Balwanz, Abby Getz, Natalie Wills, Brendan Payton, Alternate: Isabella Richards. FFA will be out tomorrow at the Mannington Octoberfest from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They’ll have their beautiful mums for $12 in 9-inch pots (Red, Orange, Yellow, Purple, and Pink) as well as pumpkins (Lg/Md $5 and Minis $1). North Marion’s Thespian Troupe will perform “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” on Nov. 3 at school Tickets will be $5 and doors will open at 5 p.m. If you have not seen these wonderful students perform, you must get in line to purchase your seat! Spoiler, they have a fabulous donkey costume you must see!
The MCTC Carpentry program is currently making some beautiful custom made cutting boards. You can get them in Walnut, Maple, or Cherry. It can take up to 2 weeks to complete and options are filet boards (can range in size 24-28” by 6-7” and comes with a filet knife) for $60 per board or cutting board (can range in size 14-18” by 12-16”) and $50 per board. You can pick them up at the Tech Center or they can ship them (shipping costs will be added). For more info, or to place an order call 304-986-3116 or email jpheasan@k12.wv.us.
Yesteryear
Violators of the law were hard at work in 1904, in Worthington. Mischief you ask? Dynamiting fish. It seems that the perpetrators were found to be recent immigrants who were unaware of the illegality of such behavior. This was taken straight from the Sept. 30 edition of the Fairmont newspaper. Also of mention, an accidental dropping of an umbrella from the bridge during a baptismal service struck local resident Chas E. Parrish on the head, doing little damage. If I’m correct, this may very well be a Mr. Charles Edgar Parrish who lived and died in the little town of Worthington where his occupations, according to census documentation, over the years were as a “wagon and carriage worker,” barber, and hotel proprietor with lodgers listed. He and his wife had three daughters, Genevieve, Olga, Doris, and a son, Marshall. Starting to ring a bell? Marshall would move over the hill to Farmington, marry Miss Bonnie, have two sons of their own, and operate our drug store. Isn’t that something? A little mention in a column 118 years ago over a bump on the head during a baptism and you find out it happened to the father of one of our town’s most beloved. Wonders never cease.
School daze
Blackshere Elementary students received new water bottles this week from Partner in Education The Mannington Elks Lodge. Each child in every grade gets a water bottle with the Blackshere Bandit logo. Barrackville will have school picture day Thursday, Oct. 6. I better remind that nephew of mine to smile big that day. Monongah boys 4th & 5th grade basketball sign-ups are Oct. 8th from 10 a.m.-noon in Town Hall. The Indian Trail Walk at Fairview Elementary raised $2,290. Way to go little Indians! Picture day at Fairview Elementary will be Oct. 25 so mark your calendars now. Parent-teacher conferences at both Fairview Elementary and Middle School will be held Oct. 6. The elementary will run 3-6 p.m. while the middle school goes 3:30-6:30 p.m. There will be no school on Oct. 10. Sign-ups are being held tomorrow from noon-2 p.m. at the Fairview fire station for 3rd-6th grade boys basketball and girls cheer.
Final thoughts
Miss Kasey and I spent last Saturday catching up on much needed errands (and a little homework) which earned us a trip to her favorite seasonal spot. The pumpkin farm! We wandered over to Saltwell and picked a few nice ones to start our porch collection as we do each fall. This means it’s about time for her to get into some fall baking. I thought I’d include a recipe we’re pondering for Sweet Potato Brownies. You take 1 cup cooked mashed sweet potato, ½ cup peanut butter, ¼ cup cocoa powder, ¼ cup maple syrup, and combine all ingredients into a food processor to make sure it’s all nice and combined (I’m sure a mixer would work). Place in a small loaf pan and cook for 12-15 minutes at 350 F. If you try it, let me know! You can reach me in the office via phone 304-367-2527 or email scummons@timeswv.com. Hey farmers, before we go: Why is it so easy to trick a leaf in October? They fall for anything!
