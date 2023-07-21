Roxbury Road, the back entrance from Whitehall Medical to Walmart will be closed this coming Monday and Tuesday, July 24-25, for a milling and repaving project. Please be patient during this time.
The Town of White Hall is hiring a Public Works Beautification Specialist. To apply, visit indeed.com or email your resume to cwright@townofwhitehallwv.org
The Town of White Hall is preparing for its 3rd Annual Family Fun Dog Days Event to be held on Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the White Hall Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday to White Hall Town Councilmember Bob Wotring.
Valley Volunteer Fire Department
Valley VFD’s 1987 Pierce Truck-12 made the trip to Preston County for Bruceton Brandonville VFD Good Neighbors Day Parade. Truck 12 brought home “best appearing aerial” and “furthest distance traveled” plaques.
Marion County Rescue Squad
The Marion County Rescue Squad assisted Fairmont Police Department in training officers in CPR and wound-packing. Having a strong working relationship is vital to serving to our fullest potential for our citizens and communities. Thank you FPD for having us! We look forward to additional trainings in the future.
Things to do this weekend
July 21 from 8-11 p.m., the Edge Band performs at MoCo’s Bar and Grill, $5 cover charge.
July 22 from 8 a.m.-noon at Middletown Commons, Cars and Coffee.
Monongah Community Improvement Association presents Summer Fest 2023 featuring vendors and food trucks throughout the day. Plus, don’t miss out on the dunking booth, games, axe throwing and more. The parade starts at Noon, Little Miss Pageant following parade, Cornhole Tournament, July 22 starts at 3 p.m. Entry fee $30 with a Grand Prize of $150. Prizes for 2nd and 3rd place winners. Register on July 22 at the information tent. At 5p.m., there will be a Tug of War. Registration will be under the information tent.
Upcoming events
Valley Volunteer Fire Department will host a Chicken Burn on July 29 at 11 a.m. at the White Hall Sub Station, 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Tickets are $15 for a meal. Served with sides, baked beans, hash brown casserole, drink and dessert. They will be selling 488 chicken halves. See a Company 12 firefighter for tickets, stop by the firehouse in Pleasant Valley or if any tickets are still available, come buy dinner the day of the event.
Marion County Rescue Squad First Aid & CPR classes, July 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for public and 1-4 p.m. for health care providers. Call 304-363-6246 extension 201 to register.
Aug. 5 from 8 a.m.- 11 p.m., White Hall Ship and More will have live music and dinner at 3 Opal Dr., White Hall. Performance by Adrian and The Soul Miners. Tickets include music, dinner and one drink. Call 304-322-5142 for tickets.
Aug. 18, Sunnyvale Bar & Grill hosts a School Supply Drive. Any school item you bring in and drop off receives $1 off bottled or draft beer. Also, donor’s names will be entered in a raffle basket posted at a later date.
Oct. 7, YWCA hosts the 3rd Annual Craft Show featuring crafters and vendors interested in joining the craft show please send a message along with pictures of your items to craftvendor2021@yahoo.com.
The White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Schedule may vary with holidays.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Lori at 304-367-1687. Please leave a brief message with your contact information or email Lori at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.
All news should be submitted to Lori Riffee by Wednesday for Friday publication. Thank you for sharing your White Hall news.
