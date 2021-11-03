Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and had a safe and happy Halloween. I’m glad the weather cleared up somewhat so the kids could enjoy.
Remember, if you are interested in decorating a pole on Main Street, stop in at Rivesville Town Hall and get all the details, but don’t let time slip by and it’s too late.
Don’t forget Main Street Rivesville is sponsoring a craft and vendor show on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Rivesville Community Building. If you would like to participate in this please call 304-651-1796 to reserve your table.
Main Street Rivesville is also planning a Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 18 beginning at 5 p.m. If anyone is interested in being in the parade, please contact Nicki Conrad at 304-694-3209 ASAP. Let’s make this the best parade ever. Santa will be making a stop at the Community Building following the parade to listen to all the Christmas wishes of the children.
Rivesville Elementary/Middle School will host hat day on Thursday, Nov. 4. All the kids may pay $1 to be able to wear their favorite hat to school all day. Proceeds will benefit the Marion County Christmas Toy Shop.
Attention, Fairview Volunteer Fire Department will host a pizza, sandwich and salad sale on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 3-6 p.m. You can eat in or carryout. Call 304-449-1904 or 304-449-1905 to place your order.
The Knights of Columbus will offer a quart of Roasted Red Pepper soup and round bread for $15 on Saturday, Nov. 6, call 304-534-8696 to reserve your meal.
Don’t delay in getting a beautiful Wildlife Calendar, the cost is $10 and proceeds benefit the Relay for Life Survivors dinner. Let me know if you are interested. 304-777-0540.
It’s that time folks, time to set our clocks back. Set back date is Nov. 7, remember you snooze you lose!
Birthday wishes go out to Tom Heston. We hope it’s a good one Tom!
Anniversary wishes go out to Tom and Ruth Heston and Jim and Sherry Ice, wishing both these couples many more years of love, health and happiness.
Until next time please drive safe we love our kids!
If you have info to share please call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
