Good morning Mannington!
It really feels like summer has arrived. Today it is very warm as I am writing. It is so good to have more businesses opening in West Virginia. Folks have had to stay in and they are glad to be able to be out with other folks. Some meetings are still not being held; hopefully, before long we can get back to more social events.
With the warmer weather the masks are very uncomfortable, but try to continue to wear them and still wash hands when coming in contact with folks outside the home, surfaces outside the home and store items. I have traveled around the area a little and homes are beginning to show so many beautiful colors. Thank you to everyone in the area that has taken time to put out flowers. It makes our town look so nice. Hope everyone has a good week, stay safe.
Spring Clean-Up Day
The City of Mannington will hold a Spring Clean-Up Day on Saturday, June 13. Two large dumpsters will be placed at 406 High St. (close to where the school buses park at the end of Virginia Avenue) from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until the dumpsters are full. This will give residents a chance to get rid of unwanted household items that are not typically taken in their regular trash collection. However, freon-based and large appliances, as well as tires, automobile batteries, computers, televisions and domestic garbage will not be allowed. Use of the dumpsters is limited to Mannington residents only and a water bill stub must be shown to prove residence. Contractors are prohibited from using the dumpsters. There will be a city employee monitoring the dumpsters all day to make sure these guidelines are followed.
City Budget Planning Time
Mannington City Council is asking any outside group, organization or agency who would like to be included in the city’s Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget to submit their requests to City Clerk Michele Fluharty at 206 Main St., Mannington, WV 26582, before Noon on June 15. If you have already submitted a request, it is not necessary to resubmit. We expect next year’s budget to be substantially lower that prior years due to the ongoing pandemic. If you prefer to present your request in person, please call 304-986-2700 extension 177.
New – Farmers Market & Phone Number
Something new is coming to Mannington! It won’t be a big event at first, but with the help of the community, and surrounding area it is hoped that it will grow and be of interest to many folks. Yes, it is a Farmers Market! The Mannington Women’s Club has been planning it for some time and then with everyone staying home it was not possible. So, now they are planning to open.
The first day that it will be open will be Saturday, June 13 in Trader’s Alley and for all the young folks, that is behind Mountaineer Florist. Set up will begin at 9 a.m. and the market will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Some vendors who have shown interest include those selling fresh eggs, garden produce, crafts, local artisans, and more. Some may only come once a month. It is not known at this time what vendors will participate or what they will be offering. If you are interested in having a booth and are interested in information, please call Lora Michael to learn more about this event. If you wish to speak with Lora about the Farmer’s Market, contact her at 304-534-0942. There will be more information given at a later date and possibly be able to let the public know what will be available. Plan to participate and plan to attend as it should not be too long until there will be some farm fresh produce.
Thank You
Thank you to those who have made donations to the Whetstone and Rymer Cemeteries. Each donation is greatly appreciated. We try to keep these cemeteries looking very nice and well cared for. Also, thank you to Ronnie Powell for the donation of a flag for the Rymer Cemetery.
FYI
If you wish to e-mail information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your e-mail or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
