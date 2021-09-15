Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is enjoying this beautiful weather we have been having.
Rivesville Elementary Middle School will hold a PTO meeting Thursday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. at the school. Please try to attend and find out what's going on at the school and help them out anyway possible.
This news comes from Rivesville WCTU, the meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the home of Doris Christy on Paw Paw Avenue in Rivesville for a "Dues Tea" to begin the new WCTU year. Dues, which are $20, are honorary and will be collected while members plan projects for the year.
The Sheperd's Love Food Pantry will hand out food boxes on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10-11 a.m. at Rivesville United Methodist Church located on Jasper Street.
The luncheon for the Fairmont Clinics retirees will be held today, Wednesday, Sept. 15 at SayBoy Restaurant at 1 p.m. on Country Club Road in Fairmont. For any questions call Bonnie Kelley at 304-278-5817.
Birthday Wishes
Jeanie Shaver, Melissa Crawley, Ruth Heston, Mike Caputo, Maddie Owens, Rachel Boyce, Michelle Swiger; I hope you each celebrate your special day!
I have a special birthday wish I would like to send out to my grandson Easton as he will celebrate his 6th birthday on Sept. 17. This guy is such a pleasure to be around, always smiling and such a kind and loving way about him. He has such a kind heart and always willing to help and never meets a stranger. Easton Matthew, Gigi loves you so much please don't ever lose your kind loving spirit. Have a great 6th birthday. I just don't understand how he got to be this age already, slow down time.
Anniversary Wishes
Rick and Susan Keener as they celebrated 41 years on Sept. 13 and Brandon and Amber Conrad as they celebrated 6 years on Sept. 13. I would like to wish both of these couples many more years oh love, health and happiness.
If you have news you would like to share call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Remember to drive safe, we love our kids.
Let's gooooo Bucs!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.