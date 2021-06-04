The Middletown Commons won’t be quite so dusty, when all the paving is done and it is looking better every day!
I’m sure the kids passing through the parking lot loved seeing all the big machines digging those huge holes.
It will be great to be able to park and walk right in, and eventually use the drive-thru instead of driving all the way around the “Mall.”
Country Roads Physical Therapy & Rehab
The Country Roads Therapy & Rehab is opening this Monday at 2600 Middletown Commons (backside of Mall). You can’t miss the beautiful white sign above the door.
Physical Therapist Joe Potesta, from East Side Country Roads, and Physical Therapist David Wegert from West Side Country Roads, will be at the new location. I’m sure they will be missed at the Fairmont locations, but they will be welcomed to White Hall.
After going to therapy at the Morgantown Avenue location, it will be nice not to venture onto the interstate. I will miss the smiles and good atmosphere, but they always have a smile for everyone.
The telephone number at the new location is 304-816-3169.
Congratulations
After a hard day at work, my Grandson Daniel Espanol, found out his son Kyle had made the C-Ball All Star Team. Congratulations Kyle!
Daniel also is having a birthday this week. Happy Birthday Daniel!
Community Caring Center “Blessing Box”
The Community Caring Center is a wooden box stationed to the right of the entrance of the White Hall Public Safety Building.
The Blessing Box is always unlocked for people to either leave non-perishables or other necessities. Those who need an item can take items.
Thank you to Town Coordinator Cindy Stover and the council for installing the Blessing Box.
Beverly Community Educational Outreach Service
The Beverly Community Educational Outreach Service, or CEOS, will meet Monday, June 7, at the Beverly Clubhouse at Old Nixon School on Nixon School Road, just past the Apple Valley Golf Course.
The meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. The lesson leader will be Patti Connor, and the lesson will be on West Virginia Heritage Food. The hostess will be Sheryl Holbert.
Visitors are welcome to attend the meeting and new members are always welcome.
Thank you to Charlie Mason for mowing the grass around the clubhouse.
The CEOS Executive Board Meeting was held at the Marion County Visitor’s Center. It was a fantastic reminder of the Visitor’s Center and the large flag we see on the way down the interstate. The County Council meeting at the pavilion behind the Visitor’s Center and CEOS Week made for a fantastic May.
The volunteer work the CEOS clubs participate in makes a person proud to be a member. Thank you to the Marion County WVU Extension office for their fantastic support! Telephone 304-367-2772.
Summer Learning Camp
Starting this Monday, June 7 is the SOLE Summer Program Elementary Learning Camp for Grades K-4 (summer school for COVID Recovery).
The Summer Program begins June 7-11, June 14-18, June 22-25, June 28-29, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Transportation, along with breakfast and lunch, will be provided. Register your child online at marionboe.com
White Hall Municipal Election
The White Hall Municipal Election early voting is available today, June 4 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 5 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
General Election Day will be held June 8 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Candidates are Mayor: John Michael, Frank Jarman; Recorder: Charlie Mason; Council Members: Vote for not more than five — Bob Wotrine, Jason DeFrance, John S. Jacob, Kristine Mason, Timothy Ridenour Jr.
Town Council Meeting
The regular meeting will be held the second Monday, June 14, at the White Hall Municipal Building at 6 p.m.
Fairmont Farmers’ Market
The 2021 Fairmont Farmers’ Market season is underway. Our local farmers are ready to provide our community with freshly grown produce, honey, maple syrup, jams and jellies, etc.
The Market will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-6 p.m. until October at Palatine Park.
If you are interested in becoming a vendor, you may reach out to the group over Facebook Messenger or call the Marion County WVU Extension Office for information at 304-367-2772.
Contact me
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
