Hopefully the cold, rainy season will be over soon, so gardens can be plowed and our plants can be planted. Summer can’t come soon enough.
What a great parade the White Hall School had on Friday! The teachers and everyone else from the school were outside in the rain waving at the children and parents who were driving by! Thank you to everyone who went out in the rain to have such a happy moment!
Happy Mother’s Day to my Daughter, Sheryl, and my granddaughters Mandy, Shannon, Brandy, Jess, and daughter-in-law, Mendy! Love you all!
Middletown (Mall) Commons
I still have trouble not calling it the Mall!
I’m glad to see all the work going on! My family will be operating the Rita’s Italian Water Ice and Frozen Custard and Munchie Snack Shop! It will be behind what is now Subway. It’s amazing everything that is going on!
The outside of the Commons is looking really different and all the pictures on Facebook are keeping us up to date on what is happening!
Clermont Cemetery
The Clermont Cemetery is located off Lanham Lane, on Clermont Cemetery Road. The cemetery has been there for over 200 years and is still available.
Any person with family or who own lots at the cemetery, that would care to help with the mowing expense and up-keep, can send donations to the Clermont Cemetery, c/o David Thorn, 615 Sapps Run Rd., Fairmont, WV, 26554.
Town of White Hall Council Meeting
The regular meeting will be held via Cisco WebEx meetings. Login has been posted on Facebook for the public.
Mayor John Michael will open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, approval of the minutes, and citizen’s concerns.
The treasurer’s and financial reports are followed by communications, announcements, and public hearing.
The Annexation committee will be followed by the police, legal department, maintenance/public works department and the Town Coordinator report.
Unfinished business and new business to consider:
Adjustment to the budget 2020-21. Final remarks from the council and adjournment.
Contact Me
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries! Call me at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or e-mail me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.
