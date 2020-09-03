Good morning Mannington!
Now we know that fall is arriving. This will be a busy weekend with events on Saturday — Farmer’s Market, Yard Sale and Demolition Derby.
I hope everyone has an enjoyable Labor Day weekend. Considered the last holiday of the summer, the end of summer, have a safe time with family and friends. We can’t say that it is the last weekend for swimming pools, as none were open this year. The flowers around our homes will be changing too. Summer flowers are fading and many will be adding the very colorful mums. As always, folks in this area take pride in their homes and add that color of flowers. Gardens are starting to wind down also, not so many tomatoes, beans, corn or peppers.
There seems to have been many folks doing canning and preserving this summer. The labor put into this process will be appreciated during the winter when we open a jar or take something from the freezer for a meal. I am glad that tomatoes are about gone, I don’t know what I would have done with any more. Just wish there were good tasting ones all year. It will seem like a long time until another good tomato sandwich can be made. Hope everyone has a great week and enjoy the holiday. Be careful and stay safe.
Farmer’s Market
Yes, the Farmer’s Market is still being held each Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Trader’s Alley behind Mountaineer Florist. If you have not had a chance to attend this event plan to do so. There have been vendors with fresh fruits and vegetables, crafts, jewelry, specialty teas, sometimes sweet treats and even live plants. The availability may change each week. Think about stopping in a downtown restaurant for breakfast and then attend the Farmers Market or plan to eat lunch afterward. The Market is sponsored by the Mannington Women’s Club and they hold a raffle each week. The proceeds from the raffle support their community projects. Attendees are encouraged to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. You can even visit with friends following COVID-19 guidelines and get out if the weather is nice.
City Wide Yard Sale
Did you do some cleaning while you were required to stay home earlier this year? Well, get everything out that you wish to get rid of because Saturday, Sept. 5 will be the City Wide Yard Sale. It was not held in the spring due to coronavirus, but it is now being held this Saturday. There will not be a map available to direct folks to streets where sales are being held. It is hoped that this will help keep folks from gathering in large groups. Mannington Main Street asked that shoppers wear a mask and try to practice social distancing as you attend the many yard sales around town. Folks may be planning on making some money to put toward Christmas shopping or you just might find an item that will make a great gift. Have a great day shopping.
Demolition Derby
The Cabin Fever Crash, Demolition Derby will be held at the Mannington District Fair Grounds and presented by Thomas Motorsports Saturday, Sept. 5. The classes will be full size weld class, full size stock class, compact weld class, compact stock class and mini class.
Registration will be from 2 to 5:30 p.m. with the derby starting at 6 p.m. General Admission will be $10 (includes driver) entry fee is $25 and Pits is $10. For more information contact Thomas Motorsports at 304-889-3256.
Attendees are encouraged to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. A Concession stand will be open during the event.
Watch for Our Children
Our children will be returning to school next week. This year is going to be very different, children maybe not paying attention while waiting for a bus or walking to school, so please be careful and watch just a little closer in areas where children will be present.
Students, we hope you have a great year. There will be many changes, it is hoped that by second semester we may have a better, new normal. This is all new to everyone and we just need to work together to make it work.
Teachers and staff, we think of you during this time as you stress over how you will be teaching your students this year. Thank you for doing all that you do for your students, trying to help them get the education that they need to live in our world today.
Please all, students, staff, families, be careful and take care of each other as we begin a new school year.
Wishing a Happy Retirement
Each year there are teachers and staff retiring from our school system. One this year that many will know and we will always remember is former Athletic Director Gladine Barner who taught at North Marion High. Not all students may have had her in class, but all students knew her. She could also be seen at school events and would come early to visit with the many attending. She always had a warm greeting and a smile for everyone. She also taught biology at the school. She will be greatly missed, there will be only less “Husky in the house,” but the memories will always be there of Gladine Barner. Congratulations on retirement, and we hope this next step in your life is great and enjoyable, as we know you will always be a Husky.
Also, congratulations on retirement to any and all other teachers and staff who may be retiring at this time. Thank you for being there for our students.
FYI
