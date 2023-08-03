Good morning Mannington! Welcome August!
As everyone says, “Where has summer gone?” I guess we just live too fast. I know that it is canning time. Many gardens are producing vegetables and it is time to can them for winter use. I have talked with folks who are now canning beans. For me tomatoes will not be far behind. This next week will be a very busy one in Mannington. The Annual Mannington District Fair gets underway on Monday evening and there will be many evenings of entertainment for everyone running through Saturday, August 12.
What was the West Virginia Room before it was moved to the fairgrounds? What was displayed in it for several years? Where was the stage before the new one was built? Was the old stage, at a permanent location? What performer had an audience that filled the bleachers and most of the football field for his show? Do you remember sitting down at an indoor table to eat a full home cooked meal, with a different menu each evening during fair week? What year was the first fair and where was it held?
If you enjoy the fair, think of some of the changes that have taken place over the years as some aspects are really missed. Welcome to all who are returning this week to visit family and friends, as many think of the fair as a homecoming event. Many, plan vacation to come home to Mannington during fair week. I hope to see many of you at the fair next week. The heat wave may have changed and it may not be so hot, but please remember to check on neighbors and friends who may need some help. Take care of each other and stay safe.
Preseason Tickets
Preseason tickets for the Mannington District Fair are available at Miller’s Hardware in Mannington and First Exchange Bank in Hundred, Fairmont and Mannington until noon on Monday, August 7, the first day of the fair. Gate admission is $7 per person, children 11 years of age and under are admitted free. Parking is free and gate admission also admits you to the stage shows and all motor sport events. Rides will not run on August 7.
Community Building Contests
“How Will Your Garden Grow in a Wheelbarrow” and other displays for the Community Building during the 2023 Mannington District Fair will be accepted Saturday, August 5 and Sunday, August 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Displays will be judged on originality, neatness, craftsmanship, use of materials and overall appearance. There are two categories, adult and youth.
For more info, manningtondistrictfair.org or 304-376-6025.
Historical Society
The West Augusta Historical Society has changed its regular monthly meeting date to Thursday, August 17 due to the Mannington District Fair. This will also be the annual picnic which will be held at the Round Barn. All members and friends are welcome to attend. They are asking that those attending bring a covered dish. The picnic will begin at 6 p.m.
The next music at the Barn will be held on Saturday, August 19 at 6 p.m. The music for the evening will be provided by the Sapps Hallow Band. Food will also be available after doors open at 6 p.m.
There is now a staff worker at the museum on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. If you are interested in scheduling a tour, call 304-986-7053, if no answer, leave a message. You may also speak with Jason for information. Tours are still available each Sunday afternoon.
Motor Sports events
Motorsports are always one of the highlights of the Mannington District Fair, which opens Monday with the Enduro Race for 4- and 6-cylinder cars. The Miller Hardware 500 and begins at 8:30 p.m. The Power wheels Demolition Derby at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8, is a delight of children and adults before the Thomas Motor Sports Demolition Derby gets underway at 8 p.m. The demolition derby continues on Wednesday evening at 8 p.m. The Monster Truck Show and Monster Truck Rides being at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 10 and again at the same time on August 11. The week closes with the KOI Drag Racing at 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 12. A lot of fun to watch and cheer on your favorite and a lot of noise to add to the fun.
Congratulations
Congratulations to Natalie Wills, of Mannington, for completing her first year of Junior Fire School. Yes, it was lot more than watching while other firemen did the work. Junior Firemen are out there in full gear, in the heat, learning at a camp near Jackson’s Mill. This is a one of a kind skills camp and there are participants from many states. The complete course takes four years, one week of camp each summer. This group of young folks are not there for fun, they are really interested in learning how they will be able to fight fires, help rescue folks and help their communities. They learn skills that they may never use, but some day they might be the first one to arrive and save a life, even if they do not become firefighters or first responders. Congratulations Natalie, we know you are looking forward to fire school in 2024. You may not be fighting fires yet, but you are able to help around the station. If a young person you know is interested in doing something like this and would like more information, please contact Chief Bob Dye at the Mannington Fire Department.
Other events
There are the pageants on Monday and Tuesday, the Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo is open each evening and many enjoyed this display last year. There is a horse show each afternoon for youth and adults with prizes at the end of the week. The 4-H and FFA barn will have different judging events each evening and an auction on Saturday evening of animals they have raised, as well as being judged themselves as to how well they can show their animals. Cattle Penning will be held on Thursday evening, if you enjoy watching rider and horse try to separate a few head of cattle from a group. Friday evening brings a very popular event for children to do and adults to enjoy, the Sheep Rodeo which is followed by the Greased Pig Contest. Saturday brings this annual event to a close and the Family Fun Day, an afternoon, event can include the whole family with many fun games. Real Shoot Wrestling at the stage will hold two events. Then the ever popular Heavyweight Horse Pulling will be held in the evening. A week of fun, entertainment, seeing friends an great food for the whole family. A list of the entertainment for the week can be found at the website www.manningtondistrictfair.org
Take time to stop by the 4-H & FFA Barn to see the animals our young people raised and what they are learning. There will be judging of animals several evenings during the week. On Saturday, there will be an auction and the animals will be sold to the highest bidder. Take a few minutes to walk through the barn and see the hard work they put in.
Answers
School house, chickens and other small animals, football field, stage had to be assembled each year, Boxcar Willie, church and other organizations’ stands on the end of the football field. One day event in 1932 in Trader’s Alley just off of Market Street in downtown Mannington. Another thought, so many, many jars of canned fruits and vegetables on display in the Community Building from local gardeners and homemakers, not sure how they were able to get them all on the “old” bleachers for display.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.