Good morning Mannington. Has anyone tried to build a snowman? It is cold to get out to try but I figure the snow is too dry. Even if the snow has some moisture, kids do not get out to build snowmen any more.
The lack of snow during the winters may have caused young folks to forget how to make them. Yes, snowman building does take some work, but it’s still fun if you like being outside. When the snow is just right, I always hope that there will be some on the lawns around Mannington.
I hope all have been safe over the last few days. Roads have been bad and it has been cold. It seems the electric power has stayed on, which in some places that is a very big problem. I hope folks have not had too much trouble with frozen water lines. Folks, please remember to check with elderly neighbors or friends who maybe having trouble during cold weather like we are having. I have not seen our resident Robin for a few days, but the squirrel was out running around in the trees early this morning. I hope everyone has a safe week, be careful if you have to go out. Watch for slick sidewalks and that is another reason to check on neighbors who might go outside and fall. Watch out for each other and stay safe.
Valentine’s Day shopping
Yes, it is still January, but Feb. 14 will be here very soon. Do you get just a card for your special someone, or gifts too? Think about shopping for a gift in Mannington. We have “Something Special” to check out for that special gift. You just do not know what you will find from something old or some new craft item that is available. “Mountaineer Florist” may have just the flower you are looking for or even other gifts that you might not have thought about. “Miller’s Hardware” may have the tool or gardening supplies that you are looking for that gardening or handy person. This is just place to stop by to see what is available. Start thinking now, if you wait, you might not get what you want.
Decorate with hearts
We have just put away the Christmas lights, but is time now to decorate for Valentine’s Day. Not everyone decorates now and we do not decorate as much as Christmas, but for each home that is decorated we are very appreciative of the time that it takes. It adds some cheer to the dull landscape and helps folks feel a little more joyful.
Thinking of others
Please remember to think of others in the area or that you know of that may be ill. We may not even know their names just that there are folks who need prayers and should be remembered. There are also those who have lost loved ones and again we do not need names just that there are those who are hurting from the death of a loved one. Please remember these folks, they need to know that there are those of us who do care.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.