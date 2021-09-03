Happy Labor Day, Farmers!
When I was shortly out of my teens, I fell in with a small group of ladies who have become lifelong friends. Though they don’t live around here, we’re just as close as any pal from down the street despite they’re now located in Ohio, Texas, and Saskatchewan. We check in on each other and have through marriages, divorces, births, moves, and day to day chit chats. They’re always keen to see what things are like here in W.Va. and sometimes monitor the weather when big storms are apt to hit.
This week, I took out my phone and gave them a little walking tour of the neighborhood, showing them Buffalo Creek and how surrounded by hills I am. The consensus is that Farmington is something out of a Hallmark movie and now I’m asked for pictures and updates daily. This morning I sent them the chocolate milk level of the Mighty Buff while waiting at the stoplight. If you see me walking about with my phone at face level while talking to myself, I’m probably giving a walking tour of one of our neighborhoods. (Do not call our neighborhood watch captains, please.)
Kids Night at NMHS
This Friday will be kids night at Woodcutter’s Stadium. Admission for “Future Huskies” will be $2. Attendees tickets will be drawn from bowls representing each of the eight feeder schools to receive an autographed Huskies football helmet as well as other prizes including the grand prize $100 gift card. Friday night’s theme is “Pajama Knight” and everyone is encouraged to get comfy in their jammies as they watch our Huskies take on the Preston County Knights. Kick off is at 7 p.m. and admission is $7 for adults. You can also watch the game live streamed from the press box on the North Marion Facebook Page. Go Dawgs!
Birthdays
Happy Birthday wishes go out this week to Rosemary Antulov, John Latocha, Denny Efaw, Samra Cunningham, Micahel Roscoe, Julius Aloi, Jack Lemley, Daniel Aloi, Tommy Menas, Myrtle Sine, Cris Richardson, Michael Barker, Jeremy Ammons, Janet Ammons, Susan Belton, Anthony Sherry, Sharon Fink Lucas, Debbie Jornick, Anthony Longwell, Paula Rankin Hollen, Judith Neff, Samuel Elliott, Deborah Kennedy, Brenda Sanders, Charlie and Charity Clelland, Ali Tomko and Laura Witt Moore.
Anniversaries
Three lovely couples are celebrating anniversaries this week. Special wishes to Pete and Shavon Alasky, Keith and Mary Raddish, and Phyllis and Bob Hearn.
Around town
Postage went up 3 cents this week. Now stamps will run you 53-cents a piece. Don’t kill the messenger, or our Postmaster Leroy.
What a great win for the Huskies last Friday. We had quite the gully washer before kickoff. You could hardly see the school from the stadium. Nevertheless, fans came out in droves! It was nice to see the place abuzz with friends, family and alumni all laughing and cheering once again. It was Board of Education Appreciation Night and several special guests were in attendance including Superintendent Donna Hage, and school board Vice President Donna Costello. Miss Rane Hage gave a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem before kickoff. She has such a great voice.
Both the Huskies Mascot and EFHS Bee were circulating with the crowd despite the wet muggy conditions. Can’t wait to see how we do this weekend against Preston County. Those country kids come down here ready to play. Also, stop by the concession stand early. Last week we were on fire pushing out drinks, hot dogs and pepperoni rolls from our own Baker’s Nook. Try out some nachos with the nook’s hot dog sauce loaded on top. It’s good eats! Friday’s special at “The Nook” is Steak and Cheese Sandwich with Fries and Sweet and Sour Slaw (on top) or on the side for $10.50. Don’t forget that our neighbors at the Fairview Diner, Carolina Market, Dairy Kone in Monongah, and other local restaurants are also featuring daily specials of good homemade food.
Yesteryear
I flipped through a yearbook from Monongah High 1941 the other day. Humbled to think that those bright young men and women were on the brink of war. Pearl Harbor would be bombed midway through the Class of 1941’s senior year. I’m sure it changed the graduation plans of each and every one of those students.
Our current class of 2022 has lived a life with the USA always involved in military combat and conflict. They’re yet another class of babies born post 9/11, which seems odd until you think that it’s been two decades since that terrible day. In the yearbook, the seniors gave their class history with such noted activities as their class play, a Freshman Weiner roast and parade before the Barrackville football game, measuring for class rings and a party held in honor of the King and Queen of the Black Diamond, Miss Ruth Bennett and Mr. Carroll Crislip.
They chose to drive to Pittsburgh and have their senior picnic at Kennywood Park. (I wonder what that drive was like in a time before interstates) In their “Sr. Will” they bequeathed numerous things to their fellow classmates, underclassmen and the school. Joyce Wiseman gave her ability to dance to Joe Pasquale who “must take every chance.” Rita Rogers gave her flaming red hair and weakness for men to Juanita Blair. Kassan Basagic willed “my woman many to Andy Krolic who hasn’t any.” Ha! Frank Smith took another approach and willed Lorraine Scudiere to “The best lookin’ boy in school next year.” I wonder if she got him? James Pryor willed his love for rug cutting to “Butch” Basagic who “don’t like to do nuttin’.” Even with the state of the world, they still had their humor.
School news
Congratulations to the new officers of the Fairview Elementary School PTO. Their first meeting was held this week and many ideas were thrown around to help improve the school for both students and faculty. The winner of the PTO WVU Season Ticket raffle was drawn. Congratulations Jeremy Sakacsi ! Go Eers!
Comes in threes
They say bad things come in threes, and this week was certainly true for families in Farmington. Our condolences to the family of Norma Fleeman, Matt Raines and Brenda Martin. Mrs. Fleeman had several testimonies to her character as word spread about her passing. Many credited her to their love of faith, reporting she influenced their involvement in both church camps and youth groups. She was also a supporter, former leader, and volunteer for the Plum Run area’s 4-H Club when it was active.
Also please say a little prayer for our Rudy (Banick). He’s having an ordeal with his foot and needed some special care at the hospital. He really needs all the well wishes he can get. While you’re at it, say one for Ronnie Leichliter who is also in the hospital. You might remember the TWV did an article about his swim across the Mon river at Palatine while he was in his 80’s.
Raffle
The winning ticket will be drawn this week for a chance at the Steelers tickets being sold by the Farmington Youth Baseball league. You still have time to purchase your chances before Sept. 6. Winners will get 2 tickets to the Dec. 19 game vs. the Titans at Heinz Field. Seats are in Section 108, Row EE, 3 and 4. Please see Board Members: John Painter, Edison Bowman, Johnna Biggie, Chloe Painter, or Concession Stand Manager Brandi Bowman for tickets. Winning ticket will be drawn Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. LIVE on Farmington Youth Baseball Facebook page.
NM Lil Huskies
The North Marion Lil Huskies football season is underway. Parents please take note that picture day is Saturday, Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. on the field in Idamay. While cleaning out the fieldhouse they found some brand new Black Diamond Football shirts. I guess you could call them vintage now? There’s all different sizes and they do need a good washing but they can be purchased for $5 each. A bit of nostalgia comes with them.
Willow Tree
The congregation will be packing boxes for 2-4 year old boys and girls in September as part of Operation Christmas Child. Items still needed for the boxes include coloring books, socks, shoes, combs/brushes, hair accessories, baby dolls, balls and other toys for toddlers. You may bring items to the church and place them in our red tote or you may donate money or store gift cards. Any help is greatly appreciated.
Final thoughts
“I wanted my husband to wake up with a smile on his face. Now I’m not allowed to have Sharpie markers in the house.” (A fun little joke I saw on Facebook this week. My husband would absolutely not think it was at all humorous!) You can reach me this week Wednesday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the office. Have a wonderful Labor Day weekend everyone, stay safe and get a hold of me at my email scummons@timeswv.com.
